Happy 22nd Birthday, Kylie Jenner: See Her Hottest Red Carpet Looks Ever

It’s Kylie Jenner’s birthday! In honor of her big day, we’re celebrating by looking back at some of her best red carpet looks of all-time.

Happy birthday to the one and only, Kylie Jenner! The reality star turned makeup mogul turns 22 on August 10, and we’ve rounded up some of her hottest outfits from the red carpet in honor of her special day. Kylie has attended the most high-profile fashion event of the year — the Met Gala — four times now, and she never disappoints with her looks. In 2019, she showed off her incredible curves in a strapless, plunging gown, which featured a feathered train. Kylie paired the look with a purple wig to match the pastel feathers, and she looked FABULOUS.

At the event in 2018, Kylie was just three months postpartum after giving birth to her first child, Stormi. She was admittedly self conscious about walking the red carpet, but she totally killed it in a strapless black gown, which featured a midsection cutout. One of our other favorite Kylie red carpet looks is from the 2014 American Music Awards, when she wore a deep red gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high leg slit. The outfit definitely made her look more mature, and we loved how her dark red lipstick matched the dress perfectly.

Kylie also attended the AMAs in 2015, and on that occasion, she went for a much different look, wearing a leather dress with beaded embellishments. The gown had cutouts and a high slit, which allowed Kylie to show major skin. She looked totally fierce!

Of course, there are plenty more where these came from! Whether it's a crop top, gown, or skintight outfit, Kylie definitely knows how to heat up the red carpet.