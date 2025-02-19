Kyle Kuzuma’s Net Worth: How Much Money He Makes

Image Credit: Getty Images

It’s official—Cupid must have struck Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow, as the couple announced their engagement on Instagram on February 18, 2025! The Instagram carousel showed the two on what appeared to be a private jet filled with red roses, with Winnie proudly showing off her stunning ring.

According to Vogue, Kyle proposed while reciting a heartfelt poem. Winnie shared, “For a split second in my head I thought, ‘This would be so cute if this was an engagement.'” She added, “But I’m also not the type of person who wants to guess or wants to spoil a surprise. So it just was a fleeting thought in my head.”

As the NBA star prepares for his upcoming wedding, learn more about his career and net worth below.

Who Is Kyle Kuzma?

Kyle Kuzma was born in Flint, Michigan, on July 24, 1995, and is best known as an NBA player for the Milwaukee Bucks. He was recently traded to the team, and in a January 2025 interview with The Athletic, “We [with Bucks coach Dov Rivers] haven’t talked about nothing, no role, anything.” He added, “It really doesn’t matter to me. I know I’m going to be on the court, I know I’m going to play, I know I’m going to impact this team, and the vibes are high. It’s really just about being excited being here. So, we’ll get to that (starter vs. bench player conversation) eventually.”

He continued, “When I heard the news, I was super ecstatic to be here.” Kyle concluded, “I wanted to be here just because I knew this was a place where to potentially compete for a championship and play just high-level winning basketball again. And that was the most important thing.”

What Is Kyle Kuzma’s Net Worth?

As of 2025, Kyle has a net worth of $13 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He has earned his wealth through his successful NBA career and endorsements.

Is Kyle Kuzma Married to Winnie Harlow?

No, the couple is engaged but has not tied the knot yet. Fans are eagerly awaiting details about their upcoming wedding!