Kim Porter’s Birthday: Look Back At The Late Star’s Sweetest Photos With Diddy & The Kids

On what would have been Kim Porter’s 49th birthday, we’re honoring the late star by looking back at some of the most precious photos of her with Diddy and their kids.

Kim Porter would have turned 49 on Dec. 15, 2019. Sadly, the star’s life was cut far too short when she passed away from a battle with pneumonia in November 2018. Kim left behind so many loved ones, including her ex, Diddy, their four kids, and her stepson. The family attended a number of public events together over the years, and it always resulted in the sweetest family photos, which helped fans fall in love with them. To honor Kim on what would have been her birthday, we’re taking a look back at the best Combs family pics.

Kim was in a relationship with Diddy from 1994 until 1997. When the two got together, Diddy already had a son, Justin, and Kim had a little boy of her own, Quincy, so they created a sweet blended family. Kim and Diddy then welcomed their first child together, Christian, in 1998, followed by twins, D’Lila and Jessie, in 2006. Unfortunately, the relationship fell apart after the twins’ birth, as Kim learned that Diddy had welcomed another daughter with Sarah Chapman just five months earlier.

Still, Kim and Diddy remained extremely close, and spent quite a bit of time together in the years following their breakup. In 2008, Diddy received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and Kim was right by his side, along with the kids, to celebrate. There was no bad blood between the exes as they took family photos and smiled big for the cameras.

More recently, Kim attended the premiere of Dope with Diddy, Justin, Christian and Quincy. The group posed all together on the red carpet, and it was such a sweet family affair. Click through the gallery above to check out more photos of Kim with Diddy and the kids over the years.