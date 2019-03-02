Gallery
Kim Kardashian’s 26 Wildest Plunging Looks Of All-Time

Shutterstock/SplashNews
Kim Kardashian shows off her figure in a stylish all white dress and stuns while looking inside at the Thierry Mugler exhibition opening night in Montreal Canada. Kim was spotted checking out the one of a kind designer pieces inside the various showrooms and was joined by a friend also who she left the event with in the sub zero temperatures outside in the snow. Dress ? Thierry Mugler Vintage Pictured: Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL5067745 260219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kim Kardashian 5th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Feb 2019
Kim Kardashian West attends the amfAR New York Gala 2019 at Cipriani Wall Street USA, 06 February 2019. The charity event benefits the Foundation's AIDS research programs.AmfAR New York Gala 2019, USA - 06 Feb 2019
Kim KardashianVersace show, Arrivals, Pre-Fall 2019, New York, USA - 02 Dec 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 26 Photos.
It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian isn’t afraid to show some skin when it comes to her wardrobe, and we’ve rounded up some of her sexiest plunging looks of all-time here!

Kim Kardashian has rocked some pretty wild looks over the years, and that includes plenty of cleavage-baring ensembles! Whether it’s on the red carpet, or out and about for a casual night, Kim has worn majorly sexy plunging outfits over the years. Just last month, she attended the amFAR Gala in New York, where she wore a tight black dress and neckline that fell well below her chest. The outfit didn’t provide much coverage at the top of Kim’s midsection, but she hit the red carpet with confidence and rocked it like an absolute pro!

Can we also talk about Kim’s amazing look at the 2015 Grammys?! She attended the event in support of her husband, Kanye West, and definitely stood out in her gold outfit. The shimmering ensemble was more of a robe than a dress, and it was held together by nothing but a thin belt. One wrong move, and the whole thing could’ve shifted out of place! Luckily, Kim avoided any sort of wardrobe malfunction, and totally owned the night!

Meanwhile, at the 2016 VMAs, Kim wore a totally sheer, black mini dress. The ensemble featured one regular sleeve, with the other falling off Kim’s shoulder. Plus, with a v-cut neckline and short hemline, there was plenty of skin on display. Kim paired the look with purposefully wet hair and strappy black heels.

There are plenty of more sexy plunging looks where these came from! Click through the gallery above to check out more of Kim’s sexy cleavage-baring looks!