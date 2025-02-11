Kid Rock’s Net Worth: How Much Money He Makes Now

Image Credit: Getty Images

Kid Rock‘s tour dates have gone on sale and fans are ecstatic to see their fav on the road starting on Friday, March 21, 2025. The singer’s schedule is booked out, so it’s time to take a peek at his bank statement. Learn more about the singer below!

Who Is Kid Rock?

Kid Rock is a rock and country artist, who was born as Robert James Richie in Michigan. Kid Rock got his name due to people requesting him in the club, and saying they wanted to see that “white kid rock,” per Detroit Historical Society. He was first signed with Jive Records and he put out his debut album in 1990 called, Grits Sandwiches for Breakfast. Kid Rock then started his own band named Twisted Brown Trucker. Next, he got signed to Atlantic Records and he released his 1998 album, Devil Without a Cause. The album went platinum 11 times, and he went on to sell over 27 million albums nationally, since 2015. In 2009, his seventh album which was titled, Rock N Roll Jesus, got 2 Grammy nods, and then in 2018 he put out his Greatest Hits: You Never Saw Coming album.

What Is Kid Rock’s Net Worth Now?

Kid Rock’s net worth is a hefty $150 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Is Kid Rock Married?

Kid Rock isn’t married…yet. He proposed to his longtime girlfriend Audrey Berry in 2017, although the two haven’t walked down the aisle. His first wife was Pamela Anderson, and the two tied the knot in 2006, were married for only a few months, and then divorced in 2007.

How Many Kids Does Kid Rock Have?

Kid Rock only has one son named Robert James Ritchie Jr. He welcomed Robert in 1993 with his then-girlfriend Kelley South Russell from his childhood. In 2014, Kid Rock’s family grew, and he became a grandfather to grandchild, Skye. Kid Rock took to social media to share the news and spread his excitement with his fans. He wrote in his caption: “Received the best b-day gift ever this a.m. from my son Bobby Jr. I wanted to share it with all of you because I am just so damn proud of him! Brought a tear to my eye. Thank-you June Bug. Love, Dad.” Kid Rock has now become a grandpa of two, once Ryder was welcomed into the growing family.