Is Kid Rock Married? About His Exes & Current Fiancée Audrey Berry

Kid Rock made headlines again this week after leaving the stage mid-performance in Nashville. According to Billboard, the 54-year-old rocker abruptly left the stage at Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan‘s birthday bash in Nashville after the crowd didn’t respond to his prompts for participation on Saturday, February 8. “If you ain’t gonna clap, we ain’t gonna sing,” he said in video footage of the birthday party at JBJ’s, per Billboard. “That’s how it’s gonna go.”

Kid’s antics onstage mirror a onetime chaotic personal life, though he appears to currently be in a stable relationship. Here’s what to know about his former marriage, his current love, and his family life.

Is Kid Rock Married?

Kid Rock is not currently married.

Kid Rock’s Current Girlfriend

The “All Summer Long” singer became engaged to longtime girlfriend Audrey Berry in 2017, per PEOPLE. The duo has conducted their entire relationship away from the spotlight, and Rock explained to Piers Morgan during a 2011 interview why they keep their romance close to the vest. “This is somebody who is not a celebrity,” he told Piers at the time. “It can really be a tough thing to deal with. I’m thinking of somebody else, trying not to be so selfish.”

In 2015, he harped on the virtues of being in a committed, long-term partnership with Berry. “Life is so much simpler being with one girl,” he told Q magazine at the time. “Now I’m not chasing chicks around I’ve got so much more free time.”

Who is Kid Rock’s Ex-Wife?

If you don’t remember his yacht wedding to Baywatch beauty Pamela Anderson in July 2006, you probably weren’t born yet. The former pair married in a flamboyant ceremony in St. Tropez, with The Last Showgirl star rocking a tiny white bridal bikini and Kid wearing a fedora and no shirt. They playfully raised cigars and champagne classes for widely published photos of the event, which came after years of their on-again-off-again romance.

It didn’t last however, and the duo parted ways and finalized their divorce in 2007.

How Many Kids Does Kid Rock Have?

Kid and former childhood classmate Kelley South Russell share one grown child, Robert James Ritchie Jr., otherwise known as “Bobby Jr.” The “Cowboy” singer leveled up and became a grandfather in 2014, when his son and his then-girlfriend welcomed their first child, Skye.