Does Kid Rock Have Kids? All About His Son

Kid Rock isn’t just known for his music — he’s also known for his public scenes, like the one he reportedly engaged in on Saturday, February 8. According to Billboard, the rocker, 54, cut a performance short at JBJ’s in Nashville after a perceived lack of audience participation raised his ire. “If you ain’t gonna clap, we ain’t gonna sing,” he said in a video of the profanity laden incident, per Billboard. “That’s how it’s gonna go.” The singer was at the event as a guest performer for the birthday bash of Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan.

Behind the scenes of his high-profile career, Kid is also a dad of one. Keep reading to find out more about his child.

Is Kid Rock Married to Audrey Berry?

Kid Rock is not married to Audrey Berry, though he privately became engaged to the brunette beauty back in 2017, according to PEOPLE. “This is somebody who is not a celebrity,” he told Piers Morgan during an interview in 2011. “It can really be a tough thing to deal with. I’m thinking of somebody else, trying not to be so selfish.”

Who is Kid Rock’s Ex-Wife?

The rocker famously married Baywatch stunner Pamela Anderson in July 2006, after a bumpy on-again, off-again relationship that included a broken engagement. The former duo finalized their divorce in 2007.

Kid Rock’s Son, Robert James Ritchie Jr.

In 1993, the singer and then-girlfriend Kelley South Russell welcomed Kid’s only child, a son named Robert James Ritchie Jr. According to his Wikipedia page, he raised his son as a single father for much of Bobby’s Jr.’s life.

Per Biography, the “Cowboy” singer became a grandfather in 2014, when his Bobby Jr.’s then-girlfriend gave birth to a grandchild, Skye. “I received the best b-day gift ever this am from my son Bobby Jr. I wanted to share it with all of you because I am just so dam proud of him!” the rapper captioned a rare pic with his son in January of 2025. “Brought a tear to my eye. Thank-you June Bug. Love, Dad.”

The post continued with a note from Bobby Jr. to his famous dad. “Happy Birthday Dad!!” he wrote in part. “I’m so excited to see you and celebrate an epic weekend. God is good, and it really feels like the stars are all aligning!” He continued, “You’ve been through so much, especially in these last few months, but you’re one of God’s toughest soldiers. I’m so proud of you and everything you stand for. Grateful for our family and for every blessing.”