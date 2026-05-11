Kevin Hart & Katt Williams Beef: A Timeline of Their Feud

Image Credit: Getty Images for Netflix

A comedian always has jokes, but sometimes, humor can go too far — even leading to a years-long battle. In a rare act of brotherhood, Kevin Hart and Katt Williams finally decided to end their beef during Netflix’s May 2026 The Roast of Kevin Hart.

“Me and this man have been at odds for years [and] years,” Kevin acknowledged. “Katt, we have an opportunity in real time to put our f**kin’ beef behind us. I am offering you an olive branch of peace. I want to be a brother, I want to be your friend. Katt, I wanna move on? Can we move on, man? Can we move on?” Both comedians then shook hands and ended their feud with a hug.

Kevin Hart and Katt Williams officially squashed their beef during the Kevin Hart roast on Netflix. “Katt we have an opportunity in real time to put our beef behind us, I am offering an Olive Branch of peace. Katt, I wanna move on? can we move on?” pic.twitter.com/NN922OUhcO — No Jumper (@nojumper) May 11, 2026

Hollywood Life has the full timeline of Kevin and Katt’s years-long feud here.

2014

Kevin and Katt’s tension first became public in 2014 when Katt started making passive-aggressive comments and jokes about comedians joining the Hollywood machine. This was around the time when Kevin’s film career began to gain traction, starring in movies such as Ride Along, About Last Night, Think Like a Man Too, and Top Five.

Later that year, Katt alleged that he “helped make” Kevin into the comedian he is.

2016

Katt later referred to Kevin as a “Hollywood puppet” during his 2016 Conspiracy Theory comedy tour in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kevin did not respond to Katt directly, but he shared an Instagram post that year about unity in the comedy world, which fans took as a slight jab at Katt.

“Me & Dave Chappelle with our brother @chrisrock tonight at the Oscars,” Kevin captioned his post. “True professionals understand the importance of sticking together & supporting one another….at the end of the day we are comedians & there aren’t many that make it to level that we have made it. But so many doors are opened from the success of one comedian & when you see those doors open you then have the opportunity to walk thru them….it’s about helping one another not trying to tear each other down!!!! The insecure ones will never understand that “Support & encouragement.”

During the 2026 Netflix “roast” special, Katt retracted his “puppet” comment about Kevin while making light of the feud.

“Yes, I said some things I’d like to take back, some things I said were misunderstood,” Katt noted. “I did say that he was a Hollywood puppet, and I want to explain that because it might not be what you think. I meant that the head of Netflix literally has his whole hand up Kevin’s ass and can make him do anything.”

2018

Katt decided to yank fellow comedian Tiffany Haddish into his and Kevin’s beef by questioning why her film Girls Trip was such a success during an interview on the Atlanta station V-103. In response, Kevin defended Tiffany during an interview on “The Breakfast Club.”

2024

The feud came to a breaking point when Katt appeared on “Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe” in 2024, and he didn’t mince words about Kevin being an alleged industry “plant.”

“No one in Hollywood has a memory of going to a sold-out Kevin Hart show, there being a line for him, ever getting a standing ovation at any comedy club,” Katt alleged, before further claiming, “He already had his deals when he got here. Have we heard of a comedian that came to L.A., and in his first year in L.A., he had his own sitcom on network television and had his own movie called ‘Soul Plane’ that he was leading? No, we’ve never heard of that before that person, or since that person. What do you think a ‘plant’ is?”

Kevin’s response wasn’t direct, but fans took his tweet as a clapback against Katt. Kevin wrote via X in early 2024, “Gotta get that anger up outcha champ….It’s honestly sad.”

Gotta get that anger up outcha champ….It’s honestly sad. In the meantime…. Please enjoy MY MOVIE TRAILER to my next film “LIFT” which will be dropping on @netflix in 8 days!!!!! There is a moment in the trailer where @gugumbatharaw says “They Really Love You” ….I now know… pic.twitter.com/vM8PhVoC08 — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) January 4, 2024

2026

Finally, in mid-2026, the comedian put their feud to rest during Netflix’s The Roast of Kevin Hart special.

“I’m surprised they invited me,” Katt quipped after being introduced at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum. “That’s how little star power you have. They had to start inviting your enemies. I said, ‘I hate him.’ They said, ‘Come anyway.'”