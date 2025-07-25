Who Is Kendra Scott? 5 Things to Know About Zac Brown’s Fiancee

Image Credit: Getty Images

Zac Brown got engaged to a successful designer and businesswoman named Kendra Scott. News of their engagement broke in July 2025, and fans of the country music singer are dying to know more about the woman who has Zac’s heart.

Hollywood Life has rounded up five things to know about Kendra and her relationship with Zac.

Kendra Scott Is a Jewelry Designer

As an accomplished businesswoman, Kendra owns her eponymous lifestyle brand. The company oversees her philanthropic organization, The Kendra Scott Foundation, which “exists to empower women and youth in the areas of health and wellness, education, and entrepreneurship,” according to its website. “We support this mission through signature programs and by partnering with and providing grants to like-minded organizations. Established in 2023, the Kendra Scott Foundation continues the giving efforts that began within the Kendra Scott brand, now broadening our impact nationwide. And when you lend your support, we can do good — together.”

Kendra Scott’s Company Is Worth a Billion Dollars

According to The Kendra Scott brand’s website, her company went from a small one to a billion-dollar-worthy group.

“Kendra launched her eponymous jewelry line with only $500,” the website indicates. “Her vibrant personality and unique eye for design captivated Austin businesses and customers alike, paving the way for a billion-dollar lifestyle brand that’s celebrated for its design and material innovation, vibrant use of color, and signature silhouettes.”

Kendra Scott Has Children

According to her company’s website, Kendra has children, but she keeps the details of her family away from the public eye.

Kendra Scott Lives in Texas

Kendra and her company are based in Austin, Texas, the foundation’s websites indicates.

Zac Brown Got Engaged to Kendra Scott After Divorcing Wife Kelly

Zac and Kendra have kept their relationship out of the spotlight, but they started dating at least “several months” before their May 2025 red carpet debut, according to People. The publication reported that the couple “were set up by a mutual friend, and are totally in love. They are head over heels and have become inseparable.”

Two months later, Zac and Kendra got engaged, which happened sometime after he divorced his ex-wife Kelly Yazdi. the former spouses were married for about four months before calling it quits. The exes are still in a legal battle and are due in court in September 2025, Kelly claimed in a July 2025 Instagram post.