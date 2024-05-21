Who Is Zac Brown’s Estranged Wife? 5 Things to Know About Kelly Yazdi Amid Their Divorce

Zac Brown and his estranged wife, Kelly Yazdi, have made headlines for their divorce, which took a turn for the worse after Kelly publicly criticized him for filing a temporary restraining order against her. She took to Instagram in May 2024 to share her side of the story when it came to their split.

“No one — not even Zac Brown with all of his money, power, celebrity, and lawyers – may silence my right to freely express myself through art or, although I have to date declined to do so publicly, to speak about the circumstances of our pending divorce,” Kelly wrote in the lengthy caption. “I intend to respond swiftly and robustly to his meritless complaint that publication of two poems on my personal social media account divulged any ‘confidential information’ about his business, much less authorizes a court to enjoin me from speaking about matters in my personal life that have nothing to do with my brief former work for the Zac Brown Collective, Inc.”

Kelly continued in her caption, “It is beyond ironic that Zac’s first act after filing an unnecessary public divorce lawsuit was to release a music video that deliberately mocked our wedding party from only a few months before — including a false and defamatory caricature obviously intended to be me and hurt me – followed by a second unnecessary and legally meritless public lawsuit and press release, yet he now claims his ‘only hope’ is that we show each other ‘mutual respect’ by keeping ‘private matters private’ as we negotiate the terms of our divorce.”

Toward the end of her caption, Kelly called Zac’s actions a “misguided effort” to maintain mutual respect.

“I have made no public response to either of those very public, very unnecessary personal attacks on me by my celebrity soon-to-be-ex-husband,” she added. “But it is clearly Zac, not me, who has strategically chosen to drag our difficult divorce negotiations into the public eye with these tactics in an effort to portray himself as a victim and to use his vast resources to silence me from telling the truth about our marriage. It will not work, and I will not be silenced by him no matter how ridiculous his tactics. Like Zac, I have lawyers too, and I will tell my truth in court — where he has unnecessarily dragged me.”

Kelly’s statement came after she made various allegations against her estranged husband on social media. She accused Zac of “narcissistic abuse,” leading him to file the restraining order against her.

Learn more about Kelly and her marriage to Zac below.

Kelly Works as a Model and Actress

The model and actress has a few screen credits under her belt, including a cameo in Hawaii Five-0. Per her website, Kelly has modeled for multiple brands over the years.

She Is the Founder of a Motorcycle Website

According to Kelly’s Instagram, she is the founder of the motorcycle enthusiast platform Ride Wild.

Kelly and Zac Worked Together

Kelly worked for Zac’s band, the Zac Brown Collective Inc., from 2022 to 2024. However, it’s still unclear what her role was with the group.

Kelly and Zac Had a Brief Marriage

Multiple outlets reported that Zac proposed to Kelly in early 2022. After tying the knot in August 2023, the former couple announced their divorce four months later.

Zac Filed a Restraining Order Against Kelly

In May 2024, Zac filed a temporary restraining order after Kelly made multiple accusations against the country music singer. Among her allegations was that an unnamed partner told her to stop modeling because “he” didn’t “want to be with the kind of woman who has to show off her body for attention.”

According to PEOPLE, if Zac’s restraining order is granted, Kelly could be forced to remove her social media posts about him.