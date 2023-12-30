Zac Brown & Wife Kelly Yazdi Divorcing After Four Months of Marriage

Zac Brown, 45, and his wife, Kelly Yazdi, 32, are calling it quits. The country singer and actress released a joint statement announcing their intention to go through with a divorce on Friday. The news comes only four months after they said “I do.”

“We are in the process of divorce,” they told Page Six, in the statement before adding that they have. a “mutual respect for one another remains.”

“We wish each other the best and will always appreciate our time together,” the former lovebirds continued. They also asked for “privacy” as they “navigate this personal matter.”

Zac and Kelly’s divorce comes after they had their wedding in Georgia back in August. Although they were both pretty private about their romance, Kelly had added Zac’s last name to her social media handle at one point, but has since removed it. According to her website, the beauty is “a born adventurer, events producer, SAG-AFTRA actress, stuntwoman and professional model.”

Before their marriage, Zac and Kelly got engaged in 2022 while vacationing in Hawaii. The news went public in December of that year and a source told PEOPLE that Zac popped the question a while before that. “He proposed in Hawaii a while ago,” the source said. “It was very intimate and the couple has kept it very private.”

Zac and Kelly first caused engagement speculation when Kelly was seen wearing an engagement ring in a July 2022 Instagram video posted to the Zac Brown Band’s account. She put her hand in a group huddle as they sang “Happy Birthday” to the smiling musician before a show.

Zac’s engagement happened four years after he split from ex-wife Shelly, with whom he shares five children, including a son, Alexander and daughters Joni, Georgia, Lucy, and Justice, 15. He and Shelly were married for twelve years before ending their romance in 2018.

“We feel blessed to be on such an incredible journey in life and sometimes the journey begins to lead in different directions,” the former longtime couple said in a joint statement to PEOPLE in October 2018. “It is with deep love and respect that we announce we are separating as a couple. We have led a whirlwind life together growing into a beautiful family with five amazing children and while life will be rearranging a bit, our love and commitment to our family will always be there.”