Jacob Elordi & Kendall Jenner’s Relationship Timeline: Everything to Know

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi became 2026’s most talked-about celebrity pairs, and it all started at Coachella — presumably. After an online rumor spread about them making out at an after-party, the Kardashians star and the Frankenstein actor were spotted hanging out a few times, even on a Hawaiian getaway.

Since they’re apparently spending more time together lately, Hollywood Life has the full timeline of Jacob and Kendall’s budding romance below.

Mid-April 2026

It all seemingly started in Coachella, California, when Kendall and Jacob were allegedly seen making out at a post-Coachella Justin Bieber after-party in mid-April, according to celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi.

Afterward, the Daily Mail reported that Kendall and Jacob were getting cody, but that “nobody should hold their breath on this becoming the next celeb it couple.” The source added to the outlet, “Late at night at Coachella isn’t usually the place to start a new love.”

However, the insider added that Kendall’s little sis, Kylie Jenner, “would fully support a relationship between the two as she has mentioned on many occasions that they could do a bunch of fun double dates. They both can have their Oscar-nominated men and just have the best times ever.”

Late April 2026

Daily Mail reported later that month that Jacob and Kendall had started spending time together as early as February 2026.

“They were an item as far back as early February, so it’s been a while,” an insider told the outlet. “It helps that they have both been in Los Angeles a lot for the past couple of months, it has really given them time to bond.”

The source added to the outlet, “Kylie was around Jacob a lot during Timothée [Chalamet’s] award season marathon because Jacob was nominated for Frankenstein and Timothée was nominated for Marty Supreme. Kylie liked him and thought he would be good for Kenny so she was like, girl, get on it, date this guy already.”

Mid-May 2026

DeuxMoi shared another post in mid-May that Kendall and Jacob had been spotted having breakfast at a hotel together in Hawaii.

Late May 2026

Later that month, Kendall and Jacob were reportedly spotted on a double date with Kylie and her long-time boyfriend, Timothée.