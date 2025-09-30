Keith Urban Net Worth 2025: How Much Money the Australian Singer Has

Image Credit: Getty Images

Keith Urban is one of country music’s most successful musicians and performers. The Australian-American is known for hit songs, including “Somebody Like You” and “Blue Ain’t your Color,” the New Zealand-born singer has topped the charts on multiple occasions. Such success has brought Keith global stardom, fortune and, in turn, a high net worth.

In the early 2000s, Keith’s fame grew after he fell in love with his now-estranged wife, Nicole Kidman. The two were married for 19 years before separating in mid-2025.

Below, find out where Keith’s net worth stands today, and learn more about his career.

How Did Keith Urban Become Rich & Famous?

Fame and fortune don’t always come hand in hand, nor does either happen overnight. Keith was born in Whangārei, New Zealand, and his family moved to Queensland, Australia, when he was 2 years old. At a young age, Keith expressed an interest in playing music, so he took up guitar lessons when he was around 6.

How Much Is Keith Urban Worth Today?

As of 2025, Keith has a net worth of $75 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, and he makes a salary of around $5 million.

What Is Nicole Kidman’s Net Worth?

Nicole is worth a sky-high amount of $250 million as of 2025, per Celebrity Net Worth.

When Did Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman Get Married?

Keith and Nicole started dating in 2005 and got married a year later in 2006.

Why Did Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Split?

TMZ, was the first to report the news of Keith and Nicole’s shocking split in September 2025. According to the outlet, they had been living apart since the beginning of that summer.

People reported that the Eyes Wide Shut actress’ sister Antonia “has been a rock and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another” and added that Nicole “didn’t want this [breakup].”

“She has been fighting to save the marriage,” an insider told the outlet.

Several other outlets had similar reports, with a source telling Page Six that Nicole “was trying to save things” between her and Keith and that she “did not want the separation.” Entertainment Tonight doubled down by reporting that Nicole was “devastated and didn’t want this to happen.”

The exact reason behind Nicole and Keith’s separation is still unclear. Neither of them has publicly spoken out at the time of publication.