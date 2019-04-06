26 Sexiest Photos Of The KarJenner Sisters In Plunging Outfits: Dresses, Suits & More

Plunging outfits are a style favored by all the Kardashian and Jenner sisters, and we’ve rounded up all the times when the ladies wore the look best!

The Kardashian and Jenner sisters each have their own unique sense of style, but they’ve all rocked plunging looks on various occasions. Kim Kardashian seems to definitely favor the look most, and has worn the trend to a number of different events. Earlier this year, the reality star attended the amfAR Gala during New York Fashion week, and she looked beyond incredible in a black dress with super-plunging neckline. The ensemble featured fabric to cover Kim’s chest, but her cleavage and the top of her midsection were completely visible. She kept her shoes simple by wearing a pair of clear heels, and the focus was definitely on the dress!

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian tends to rock the plunging style with suits and blazers. When she attended the CFDA Fashion Awards in June 2018, she stood out on the red carpet in a studded, black pantsuit. The jacket’s first button was well below Kourtney’s chest, so the ensemble showed off the entire top portion of her chest. She went braless under the jacket, and even though most of her body was covered in the ensemble, the plunging neckline definitely added some sex appeal. Similarly, Kourt went braless under a plunging black blazer jacket to The Promise premiere in April 2017.

As for Kendall Jenner, she’s rocked plenty of daring plunging looks over the years — even at the Vanity Fair Oscar’s party in March 2018! While many people opt for gowns on this red carpet, Kendall wore a black minidress, which featured a boxy, low-cut neckline and massive, dramatic sleeves. The outfit showed off cleavage AND major leg.

Click through the gallery above to check out Kim, Kourtney and Kendall, along with Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, rocking their sexiest plunging looks ever.