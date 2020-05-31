45 Hottest Photos Of The KarJenners In Plunging Dresses, Swimsuits & More

The Kardashian and Jenner sisters have majorly favored plunging outfits over the years, and we rounded up some of our favorite low-cut looks that they’ve worn.

When it comes to style, the KarJenner sisters each bring something unique and different to the table. However, there are plenty of trends that they’ve all rocked in abundance over the years, and plunging looks is one of them. Whether it’s in the form of a swimsuit, dress, bodysuit, suit jacket or something else, these ladies know how to rock even the most daring low-cut ensembles (thank you, double-sided tape). Of course, they also know how to make their sexy plunging outfits look super chic. Take Kendall Jenner’s appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in 2018, for example. She wore a gorgeous ruffled dress, and the daring sheer top portion was held up by nothing but shoulder ties and a belt around the middle. The neckline reached all the way down to Kendall’s midsection, and she confidently rocked it like a pro.

Kim Kardashian seems to definitely favor the look most, though, and has worn the trend to a number of different events. In 2019, the reality star attended the amfAR Gala during New York Fashion week, and she looked beyond incredible in a black dress with super-plunging neckline. The ensemble featured fabric to cover Kim’s actual chest, but most of the top half of her body was fully on display. She kept her shoes simple by wearing a pair of clear heels, and the focus was definitely on the dress!

But let’s not also forget Kim’s 2019 Met Gala look, which became instantly iconic. The KKW Beauty mogul showed ample chest in a custom plunging Thierry Mugler dress for the event on May 6. The corseted ensemble was so constricting that Kim couldn’t sit down during the entire Met Ball and needed to take breathing lessons to prepare for it. The look was so perfect that we truly admire the commitment involved in blessing our eyes with this incredible outfit. She finished off her look with another pair of clear heels. Another one of Kim’s amazing plunging looks was when she wore a silver mini dress with a low-cut cowl neck. Gorgeous!

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian tends to rock the plunging style with suits and blazers. When she attended the CFDA Fashion Awards in June 2018, she stood out on the red carpet in a studded, black pantsuit. The jacket’s first button was well below Kourtney’s chest, so the ensemble showed off the entire top portion of her chest. She went braless under the jacket, and even though most of her body was covered in the ensemble, the plunging neckline definitely added some sex appeal. Similarly, Kourt went braless under a plunging black blazer jacket to The Promise premiere in April 2017.

Click through the gallery above to check out Kim, Kourtney and Kendall, along with Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, rocking their sexiest plunging looks ever. Certainly, there’ll be more where these came from in the future, as well, considering how often the ladies have done it in the past!