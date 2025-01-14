Where Do the Kardashians Live? Their California Homes

The Kardashians’ residences have been very close to some of the wildfires that have rapidly spread across L.A. Find out where each family member is located below.

Where Do the Kardashians Live?

The Kardashians all live within six miles to each other, and are located throughout Calabasas, Hidden Hills and Beverly Hills. Kourtney Kardashian lives in Calabasas, which is closest to the Palisades fire and the rest of the Kardashians live closer to the Kenneth fire, according to The Tab. Kendall Jenner lives in Beverly Hills, which is the farthest away from the fires.

Were the Kardashians Evacuated From Hidden Hills in the Fires?

Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Rob Kardashian, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie Jenner and Scott Disick, evacuated their homes, according to TMZ. The Kenneth fire has now being contained, and evacuation orders have been lifted in that area.

Did the Kardashian’s Hidden Hills Homes Burn Down?

None of the Kardashian’s houses have been burned down.

From her dedicated dish room to her all-green refrigerator, the queen of momagers has style. See inside @KrisJenner’s new home in an exclusive new clip from @kardashianshulu 👉 https://t.co/IXxBJPmO9X pic.twitter.com/0HOyIk7TCM — Architectural Digest (@ArchDigest) May 10, 2022

How Did the Kardashians Use Their Platform For Good During the L.A. Fires?

Kylie donated money through her brand Sprinter Vodka Soda, which was tagged in her Instagram Stories. She wrote in the post, “Our hearts go out to all of those impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires. To help support the communities affected, we’re making a donation to the California Fire Foundation Wildfire and Disaster Relief Fund. The Wildfire and Disaster Relief Fund is an extension of the California Fire Foundation.” Kylie also shared a link where her followers can donate as well.

Kendall’s popular tequila brand, 818, also donated funds. The company posted on social media: “Our hearts are with the Los Angeles community and the first responders working tirelessly to protect the place that so many of us are lucky enough to call home.”

Kim advocated for the fire fighters to get paid more, using her social media. She wrote in her Instagram story: “There are hundreds of incarcerated firefighters, risking their lives to save us. They get paid almost nothing, [and] risk their lives, [and] some have died, to prove to the community that they have changed and are now first responders. I see them as heroes.” The reality star’s brand, Skims, also donated clothing to families in need. Kim wrote in her Instagram story, “We have donated to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, providing critical resources to the heroic first responders protecting our city. Additionally, we are making a sizable donation of underwear, clothing, and socks to Baby2Baby to help those displaced by the fires.”