Gallery
Hollywood Life

Hottest KarJenner Ab-Baring Looks Of 2019: Kendall, Kim & More

kendall jenner
SplashNews
Kendall Jenner shows off her toned abs as she is seen leaving Dave Grutmans house after full packed boat day. Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5134073 061219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kendall Jenner wears an orange bikini during a boat ride in Miami Beach,Florida.Kendall had lunch and later read a book. Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5134058 061219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kendall Jenner leaves Mercer hotel in SoHo New York Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5094818 010619 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Senior Editor

The KarJenner sisters work hard on their toned figures, and we certainly don’t blame them for wanting to show off the results. The ladies wore several looks that showed off their abs this year, and we rounded up the best of them all!

From crop tops to bikinis and much more, the KarJenners loved showing off their abs in 2019. Whether it was their casual street style, or on a more fancy night out, these ladies bared their six packs like never before this year. One of Kim Kardashian’s favorite trends in 2019 was sweats, and she was photographed a lot in her Yeezy sweatpants, along with various different tops. Quite often, the pants were paired with some form of a crop top, including a strapless bandeau. This style isn’t favored by everyone, but Kim pulls it off to perfection.

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner spent a lot of time in her bikinis in 2019. She went to the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, and during her downtime, she enjoyed some fun in the sun with her friends who were also in town. That included luxurious yacht trips, where she was photographed sunbathing in her two piece bathing suits. She also took a few other vacations throughout the year, during which the paparazzi caught her in her bikini. Considering Kendall has a model’s body that’s to DIE for, we don’t blame her for wanting to display it.

Kendall’s casual, everyday style also included simple crop tops quite often. We’ve seen her out in plain white tops, which fall above her belly button. She’s paired them with jeans, leather pants and more over the year, and she absolutely slays every look.

kendall jenner
SplashNews

Click through the gallery above to check out the best KarJenner ab-baring photos of 2019! The ladies have been putting their rock-hard stomachs on display for years now, and we can only imagine we’ll get some even better looks in 2020, too.