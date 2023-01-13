Kanye West & Rumored New Wife Bianca Censori Reportedly Honeymoon At $5K A Night Amangiri Resort In Utah

Kanye and Bianca celebrated their rumored marriage as they were reportedly spotted on a honeymoon at the luxurious Amangiri resort. Check out pics of the fab getaway here!

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
January 13, 2023 5:43PM EST
View gallery
Kanye West Chance the Rapper's Magnificent Coloring Day, Chicago, USA - 20 Sep 2016
Singer Kanye West poses on a rooftop in the SOHO section of New York MUSIC KANYE WEST, NEW YORK, USA
Kanye West 47TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 13 FEB 2005
Image Credit: APEX / MEGA

Kanye West has been keeping quiet lately following a few weeks of reckless rants, but he’s back in the headlines now, as he reportedly treated his rumored new wife, Bianca Censori, to a honeymoon! The rapper was said to have secretly wed the 27-year-old architectural designer of his company Yeezy in January, and the couple already took their red-hot romance to the luxurious Armangiri resort to celebrate, per DailyMail. Located on 600 acres in Utah’s Grand Circle of National Parks and Monuments, the incredible getaway was the perfect spot for a private honeymoon.

Kanye West reportedly honeymooned with his reported new wife at the Amangiri resort in Utah. (MEGA)

At one point during the trip, Kanye was seen with a child, according to the outlet. However, after the source reached out to his ex wife, Kim Kardashian’s, reps, they denied that any of their four kids — North, Saint, Chicago, Psalm — were accompanying their father on the trip.

Kids in tow or not, the couple certainly would have enjoyed the comforts of the Amangiri, where the average rate is $5,000 a night! The resort offers an incredibly pampering experience for a couple of newlyweds. If Kanye and Bianca decided to opt out of tours of the jaw-dropping landscapes, they could always get cozy in the famous Aman Spa, which extends over 25,000 square feet of the desert and offers wellness services like holistic healing rituals, per the resort’s website.

Kanye West and his reported new wife honeymooned in Amangiri resort. (AMAN / SPLASH NEWS)

Just a few days before news of their rumored marriage broke, Kanye and Bianca were spotted on a lunch date at the Waldorf Astoria in West Hollywood, where the “Famous” hitmaker was reportedly wearing a wedding band. At the time, Bianca was only known as a “mystery date.” Sometime after she was identified and the reported secret nuptials were revealed, Bianca took down her Instagram, according to reports.

Amangiri averages $5000 a night per room. (AMAN / SPLASH NEWS)

Meanwhile, Kanye’s ex Kim, who finalized their divorce on Nov. 29, 2022, was spotted for the first time since the reported matrimony took place. The reality star was seen boarding a private jet bound for Toronto on Friday, January 13. Along with her mom Kris Jenner and sister Khloe Kardashian, the trio are reportedly headed to the funeral for the mother of Khloe’s ex, Tristan Thompson. Andrea Thompson died unexpectedly in the Canadian city after suffering a heart attack.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad