Kamala Harris’ Dating History: Vice President’s Ex-Boyfriends

Before she became a highly regarded public figure, Kamala Harris was also a daughter, sister, friend and partner. The 60-year-old Vice President is married to Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, and they have been married since 2014. As she heads into the 2024 presidential election alongside her running mate Tim Walz to face Republican candidates Donald Trump and J.D. Vance, many are curious about Kamala’s past.

To learn more about Kamala Harris’ dating history, read on below.

Willie Brown

While sticking to politics, Kamala dated former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown in the 1990s, according to The Times. At that time, Kamala was 29 years old and an aspiring lawyer, while Brown was 60. Their relationship reportedly lasted two years. In July 2024, The Times released an article in which Willie shared, “I think talent is what got her where she is.” He further defended his former girlfriend by noting, “And she has been through the chairs: DA (district attorney), attorney-general, US senator and now vice-president. That’s an indication that she had to be talented.”

Montel Williams

Throughout the early 2000s, Kamala was linked to talk show host Montel Williams. According to Inside Edition, Montel confirmed their past relationship on social media, stating, “Kamala Harris and I briefly dated about 20 years ago when we were both single. So what?” He added, “I have great respect for [Senator] Harris.”

Douglas Emhoff

Douglas was previously married to his ex-wife, Kerstin Emhoff. Together, the former couple welcomed two children, Ella and Cole. Kerstin and Douglas separated in 2008. Douglas eventually met Kamala through a mutual friend, and they got married in 2014.

Douglas has been a constant support for the current vice president during her time in office with President Joe Biden. He continues to stand by her as they prepare for the November 2024 presidential election.

At the Democratic National Convention, Douglas spoke highly of his wife, saying, “Wherever she’s needed, however she’s needed, Kamala rises to the occasion. And she did it for me and my family.” He added, “And now that the country needs her, she’s showing you what we already know: she’s ready to lead.”