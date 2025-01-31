Is Kaia Gerber Dating Lewis Pullman After Austin Butler Breakup?

Image Credit: Getty Images/ FilmMagic

Looks like Kaia Gerber didn’t let her breakup with Austin Butler shatter her dating life. The newly single model was spotted with a new man that wasn’t Austin. The new year may have just started but it looks like Kaia is sticking to her resolution of moving on. Find out who the mystery man is below!

How Long Were Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler Together?

Kaia and Austin were first linked together publicly in March 2022. The duo showed major PDA when they attended the Met Gala together the same year. The once-lovebirds also kissed for the photographers while attending the Golden Globes in 2023. Austin also helped Kaia move into a new space the same year, although it is unclear if they lived together. Besides flaunting their love at annual festivities, Kaia kept most of their moments private and she shared: “Honestly, I feel like so few things in my life are private, and that is one of the things that I try to keep as sacred as possible,” she told the Wall Street Journal. Things didn’t look too good when Austin didn’t attend Kaia’s family vacation to celebrate the New Year, which took place in Mexico, in 2024. They were last spotted together in October 2024. Hollywood Life has got your covered on the pair’s full timeline.

A little less conversation, a little more Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber please. 🔥 #TIME100 pic.twitter.com/jPYproSQLF — E! News (@enews) April 27, 2023

Why Did Austin Butler & Kaia Gerber Break Up?

Kaia and Austin’s relationship seemed to have run its course, and the love fizzled out. An insider with direct knowledge confirmed with TMZ, that the couple did in fact break up around the end of 2024. The source shared that the relationship didn’t end in bad blood.

Is Kaia Gerber Dating Lewis Pullman Now?

Kaia and Lewis Pullman sure did look cozy together for his birthday, which he celebrated on January 29, in Los Angeles. The model was spotted gripped Lewis’ arm tightly as they enjoyed a romantic stroll to a restaurant. Lewis’ father, Bill Pullman, was also present at the birthday dinner. The couple were both dressed in denim-on-denim for the casual outing. An insider shared with People: “They’ve been spending time together the last few weeks. They’re a cute couple and very low-key.” We sure hope it’s true, because we can definitely confirm that the possible love birds do in fact make a cute couple.