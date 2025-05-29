Justin Bieber’s Net Worth: How Much Money He Has Now

Image Credit: Getty Images For The Met Museum/

Justin Bieber has been one of the biggest names in music since 2009 after releasing his first EP, My World. From selling out stadiums around the world to furthering his celebrity status, the Canadian singer increased his net worth fairly quickly. However, with reports of alleged financial woes, fans are curious how that may have affected Justin’s fortune.

In May 2025, Justin’s wife, Hailey Bieber, sold her skincare company, Rhode, in a $1 billion transaction with e.l.f Beauty. This, in turn, substantially increased her net worth compared to Justin’s.

Find out where Justin’s net worth stands now.

How Did Justin Bieber Get Rich?

Most of Justin’s fortune came from worldwide tours, music sales, endorsement deals and other business ventures such as Drew House, which he is not longer associated with.

Justin Bieber’s Net Worth

Justin has a net worth between $200 to $300 million as of May 2025, according to multiple outlets, including Celebrity Net Worth.

TMZ Investigates: What Happened to Justin Bieber? explores Justin’s alleged financial issues. In 2022, he sold his $200 million music catalog to Hipgnosis Songs Capital. Moreover, Justin reportedly owed millions of dollars to his former manager Scooter Braun. The “Lonely” artist hasn’t publicly commented on the rumors of his alleged financial woes.

Hailey Bieber’s Net Worth

After selling Rhode Skin to e.l.f cosmetics for a $1.44 billion transaction, Hailey is now worth an estimated $300 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The model and businesswoman announced her company’s big news in May 2025 via Instagram.

“When I launched @rhode in 2022, I always had big dreams for the company, and the most important thing to me is to keep bringing rhode to more spaces, places, and faces globally,” Hailey captioned her post. “So, today I am so incredibly excited and proud to announce that we are partnering with e.l.f. Beauty as we step into this next chapter in the world of rhode.”

Hailey added that she “found a like-minded disruptor with a vision to be a different kind of company that believes in big ideas and innovation in the same way that I do and will help us continue to grow the brand.” She also pointed out her new roles with the company: chief creative officer, head of innovation at rhode and strategic advisor to e.l.f Beauty.

“Thank you to the amazing rhode team who have helped me build over the years. I couldn’t have done it without all of you,” Hailey wrote, before concluding, “And to our rhode community, thank you for being the most supportive and for being on this journey, this next chapter is going to be even more incredible together! As I’ve said, this is only the beginning.”