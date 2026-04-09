What Day & Time Is Justin Bieber Performing at Coachella 2026?

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Beliebers are running to the desert now that Justin Bieber is headlining Coachella 2026. This will be the first time in his nearly two-decade music career that the “Lonely” artist will headline the annual music festival in California. As fans speculate which songs Justin could perform each weekend, others just need to know what dates and times he’ll be on stage.

Hollywood Life gathered all the details you need to know about Justin’s Coachella set right here.

When Is Justin Bieber Performing at Coachella 2026? Date

Justin is scheduled to perform his Coachella set during Weekend 1 and 2. He will hit the stage on Saturday, April 11, and again on Saturday, April 18.

What Time Will Justin Bieber Perform at Coachella?

Justin is expected to perform his Coachella set starting at 11:25 p.m. PT on April 11 and April 18.

Justin Bieber’s Coachella 2026 Setlist

The “Baby” hitmaker has not revealed his setlist for the highly anticipated show, but fans already spotted some clues during his rehearsals.

Social media users claimed that Justin was heard rehearsing “Baby,” “One Less Lonely Girl,” “All That Matters,” “With You,” “So Sick,” “Favorite Girl” and even “Sorry.”

Producer Ben Winston revealed that Justin only rehearsed for about 15 minutes, even though each Coachella performer is given 90 minutes of rehearsal time. He performed his song “Yukon” and was satisfied with a single run-through.

“He came to the stage, he did it once,” the producer told the “Rolling Stone Music Now” podcast ahead of the festival. “It was brilliant. We are seven minutes into his hour-and-a-half rehearsal. And he goes, ‘How’d it look to you? You happy with it?’ And I was like, ‘Oh, my God. It looked beautiful. I loved it.’ And he went, ‘OK, fantastic. See you Sunday!”

After Justin started to leave, Ben asked him to go over his performance once more so the camera operators could learn it.

Who Else Is Headlining Coachella 2026?

In addition to Justin, the other Coachella headliners are Sabrina Carpenter — who is returning to the desert for the third time — and Karol G, who is the first Latina to headline the music festival.