Who Is Josh Hutcherson’s Girlfriend? Meet Actress Claudia Traisac

Josh Hutcherson may be one of the most famous movie stars in the world, but the I Love LA star keeps his relationship with girlfriend Claudia Traisac out of the spotlight. To learn more about Claudia and their low-key romance, keep reading.

Who Is Claudia Traisac?

Originally from Spain, Claudia is a film actress who rose to prominence for her role in the series Cuéntame cómo pasó. As an acclaimed television star, Claudia has also appeared in main roles in series such as 18 and Vivir sin permiso.

Claudia’s first movie role was in 2004’s El 7 Dia, and she later appeared in the musicals Hoy No Me Puedo Levantar and La Llamada.

How Long Have Josh and Claudia Been Dating?

Neither Josh nor Claudia has publicly confirmed the start of their relationship, but multiple outlets reported that they began dating in 2013. They first met on the set of their film Escobar: Paradise Lost. And as true star-crossed lovers, Josh and Claudia’s on-screen characters fall in love after he meets her on a trip to Colombia.

Since then, Josh and Claudia have been spotted on rare occasions in Los Angeles and traveling around the world together.

What Has Josh Said About Claudia?

The Five Nights at Freddy’s actor and the El 7 Dia actress rarely speak about their romance in public. However, they finally broke their silence about it during a 2015 red carpet interview with E!

“It’s pretty good. Distance is hard, but we make it work,” Josh admitted to the outlet, while Claudia added, “I’m really happy. It’s really great.”

Later that year, the Hunger Games franchise star got candid about the difficulties in managing a long-distance relationship. “There’s a lot of traveling, a lot of Skype,” he told Dujour magazine at the time. “I feel like I’m with you because I’m seeing you and we’re talking, but also you’re a f**king screen. It’s very frustrating.”

Nevertheless, the duo seemingly haven’t had a problem with spending some time physically apart. They’ve continued to land acting roles while maintaining a healthy relationship.

Nearly 10 years after they opened up about their romance, Josh made a rare comment about Claudia during his January 2024 appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. Though he refrained from saying Claudia’s name, the Beekeeper actor discussed the whistle meme of him that became viral on social media.

“I had no idea [the whistle meme] existed, and then my girlfriend posted it,” Josh said to host Jimmy Fallon.

Are Josh and Claudia Still Together?

As of 2025, it appears that Josh and Claudia are still together. Although the couple keep their love away from the public eye, Josh affectionately talked about his girlfriend during an August 2025 interview with People while revealing the name she calls his dog, Smudge.

“My girlfriend is from Madrid, and she couldn’t really say Smudge — it’s a hard word to pronounce in Spanish,” he explained. “We looked up that Mancha is the Spanish for a smudge, and so, Manchi became the cute Spanish version.”