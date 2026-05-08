Joni Lamb’s Cause of Death Updates: How Did the Daystar Television Network President Die?

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Joni Lamb, the Daystar Television Network president and co-founder, died on May 7, 2026, due to multiple health issues. She was 65. The network confirmed her death in a statement on social media.

“With heavy hearts, we share the news that Joni Lamb graduated to Heaven this morning,” Daystar Television shared in a statement via X that day. “We know that she is in the presence of Jesus, reunited with Marcus, and receiving her reward for a beautiful life lived in surrender to the Lord.”

Here is what we know so far about Lamb’s unexpected death.

With heavy hearts, we share the news that Joni Lamb graduated to Heaven this morning. We know that she is in the presence of Jesus, reunited with Marcus, and receiving her reward for a beautiful life lived in surrender to the Lord. Full statement here: pic.twitter.com/UOzak7Oq25 — Daystar Television (@Daystar) May 7, 2026

Who Is Joni Lamb?

Lamb was best known as the co-founder and longtime face of the Christian television network Daystar Television Network, one of the largest faith-based broadcasting organizations worldwide. Alongside her late husband, Marcus Lamb, she built Daystar into a global platform that reaches millions of viewers.

Over the years, Lamb became a recognizable personality to audiences through her hosting duties on programs such as “Joni Table Talk,” where she frequently talked about faith, family and current events with Christian commentators.

After her late husband died in 2021 following complications from COVID-19, Lamb stepped into an even more prominent leadership role within the network. Her public life also attracted attention beyond her ministry circles, particularly surrounding leadership decisions and public scrutiny tied to Daystar’s operations.

Despite some controversies, Lamb remained a prominent figure in Christian broadcasting up until her untimely passing.

What Happened to Joni Lamb? Health Issues Explained

According to the Daystar Television Network, Lamb was dealing with a back injury as well as “serious health matters that she chose to face head on and in private.”

Lamb’s back injury “compounded those challenges and led to a more serious medical situation than anyone had anticipated,” the network continued in its statement, adding that, “despite the dedicated efforts of her medical team,” Lamb’s condition “worsened in the last few days” of her life.

How Did Joni Lamb Die? Her Cause of Death

Daystar did not disclose Lamb’s cause of death in its statement. Apparently, her back injury and other unspecified health issues disrupted her final days.