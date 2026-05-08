Joni Lamb’s Health: What Happened to the President of Daystar Television Network?

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Joni Lamb, best known as the co-founder and president of the Christian television network Daystar Television Network, died at the age of 65 following a string of health issues. According to her network, those were “compounded” by a back injury she was living with during her final days.

Daystar announced the news of Lamb’s death in an X post on May 7, 2026. It read, in part, “With heavy hearts, we share the news that Joni Lamb graduated to Heaven this morning. We know that she is in the presence of Jesus, reunited with Marcus, and receiving her reward for a beautiful life lived in surrender to the Lord.”

Below, learn everything we know so far about the health issues Lamb was battling.

With heavy hearts, we share the news that Joni Lamb graduated to Heaven this morning. We know that she is in the presence of Jesus, reunited with Marcus, and receiving her reward for a beautiful life lived in surrender to the Lord. Full statement here: pic.twitter.com/UOzak7Oq25 — Daystar Television (@Daystar) May 7, 2026

Who Was Joni Lamb?

Lamb was known for being the co-founder and face of the Christian television network Daystar Television Network. Daystar is one of the largest faith-based broadcasting organizations around the world. With her late husband, Marcus Lamb, she built Daystar into a global platform that continues to reach millions of viewers.

Throughout her career on TV, Lamb became a recognizable personality as a host on programs including “Joni Table Talk,” in which she covered topics such as faith, family and current events with fellow Christians.

When her late husband died in 2021 following complications from COVID-19, Lamb stepped into a more prominent leadership role at her network.

What Happened to Joni Lamb Before She Died? Her Health Issues Explained

According to the Daystar Television Network, Lamb was living with a back injury on top of “serious health matters that she chose to face head on and in private.”

Lamb’s injury “compounded those challenges and led to a more serious medical situation than anyone had anticipated,” the network noted in its X statement, adding that, “despite the dedicated efforts of her medical team,” Lamb’s condition “worsened in the last few days.”

What Was Joni Lamb’s Cause of Death?

At the time of publication, Lamb’s cause of death is still unclear. Daystar did not disclose the details.