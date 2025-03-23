Jonas Brothers 2025 Tour: Concert Dates, Ticket Prices & More

Image Credit: Getty Images for Empire State Re

The Jonas Brothers celebrated 20 years of making music by dropping a brand-new tour! Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas announced that starting in mid-2025, they will return to the stage to perform alongside Marshmello, the All-American Rejects and Boys Like Girls with additional performances by DNCE, the Administration and Deleasa.

Below, Hollywood Life has rounded up all the details you need to know about the Jonas Brother’s 2025 tour, including dates, cities and ticket updates.

When Are the Jonas Brothers Going on Tour?

The 2025 Jonas20: Living the Dream Tour will begin over the summer of 2025.

Jonas Brothers Tour Locations

The following list consists of the locations the Jonas Brothers will be playing at:

August 10 : East Rutherford N.J. (MetLife Stadium)

: East Rutherford N.J. (MetLife Stadium) August 12 : Washington, D.C. (Nationals Park)

: Washington, D.C. (Nationals Park) August 14 : Philadelphia (Citizens Bank Park)

: Philadelphia (Citizens Bank Park) August 17 : Hershey, Pa. (Hersheypark Stadium)

: Hershey, Pa. (Hersheypark Stadium) August 21 : Toronto (Rogers Centre)

August 23 : Boston (Fenway Park)

August 26 : Chicago (Wrigley Field)

August 28 : Detroit (Comerica Park)

August 31 : Arlington, Texas (Globe Life Field)

September 6 : Los Angeles (Dodger Stadium)

September 18 : Vancouver (Rogers Arena)

September 20 : Portland, Ore. (Moda Center)

September 22 : Seattle (Climate Pledge Arena)

September 25 : San Francisco (Chase Center)

September 26 : Sacramento, Calif. (Golden 1 Center)

September 28 : Phoenix (PHX Arena)

October 2 : Denver (Ball Arena)

October 4 : Omaha, Neb. (CHI Health Center)

October 5 : Des Moines, Iowa (Wells Fargo Arena)

October 7 : Kansas City, Mo. (T-Mobile Center)

October 8 : St. Louis (Enterprise Center)

October 10 : St. Paul, Minn. (Xcel Energy Center)

October 12 : Milwaukee (Fiserv Forum)

October 14 : Nashville (Bridgestone Arena)

October 16 : Tulsa, Okla. (BOK Center)

October 17 : Austin, Texas (Moody Center)

October 18 : San Antonio, Texas (Frost Bank Center)

October 19 : Houston (Toyota Center)

October 22 : Tampa, Fla. (Amalie Arena)

October 24 : Sunrise, Fla. (Amerant Bank Arena)

October 26 : Orlando, Fla. (Kia Center)

October 28 : Atlanta (State Farm Arena)

October 29 : Raleigh, N.C. (Lenovo Center)

November 1 : Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)

November 2 : Indianapolis (Gainbridge Fieldhouse)

November 4 : Knoxville, Tenn. (Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center)

November 5 : Charlotte, N.C. (Spectrum Center)

November 6 : Columbia, S.C. (Colonial Life Arena)

November 8 : Columbus, Ohio (Schottenstein Center)

November 9 : Buffalo, N.Y. (KeyBank Center)

November 11 : Cleveland (Rocket Arena)

November 12 : Pittsburgh (PPG Paints Arena)

November 14 : Uncasville, Conn. (Mohegan Sun Arena)

How Much Are Jonas Brothers 2025 Tickets?

Tickets will go on sale on March 28, 2025, on Ticketmaster. Prices are currently unavailable.