Jon Stewart’s Kids: Meet His Two Children, Maggie & Nathan

Celebrities are parents too! The Problem with Jon Stewart host Jon Stewart, 60, is known for his work as a comedian, political commentator, talk show host, and more. Jon has even gone on to win multiple Emmy Awards for his work in media, but his other pride and joys are likely his two kids: Maggie Rose Stewart, 17, and Nathan Thomas Stewart, 18. Jon welcomed the two children with his wife, Tracey McShane, 55, who he has been married to since 2000. Learn more about Jon’s kids and what he’s said about them, below!

Nathan Thomas Stewart

Jon and Tracey welcomed their first child, Nathan, in 2004, about four years after they tied the knot. Although not much is publicly known about the teen, his mom frequently posts about him on her social media, especially when he was a pre-teen. In May 2016, Nathan posed next to an adorable cow on his mom’s Instagram. “Nate and I just got back from spending time with some of our dearest friends up at @farmsanctuary,” she captioned the sweet post.

When Nate was born, his dad was in his 40s and about five years into hosting his hit show The Daily Show. Later, in Sept. 2016, Jon’s only son was pictured feeding a baby sheep on his mom’s veterinary account. “Round the clock bottle-feeding made it a necessity to include other caregivers, and fortunately there was no shortage of family members that wanted to pitch in. #TBT #dountoanimals #rescuesheep #elizasheep #farmsanctuary,” the momma bear captioned the endearing snapshot.

Maggie Rose Stewart

Two years after Jon and his wife welcomed Nate, they revealed they had welcomed a daughter, Maggie Rose Stewart, in 2006. At the time, a 42-year-old Jon told David Letterman about his excitement and nerves about raising a girl, as reported by PEOPLE. “I don’t know that much about women,” the father-of-two said at the time. “A boy child, I feel like I’ll know how to deal with it if he has a problem. I’ll just be able to say to him, ‘Well, repress it,’ and he will hopefully swallow that, as I have. And then you figure you have 30 years before it comes out over dinner where somebody spills the gravy and then you’re like ‘I hate you!’” He continued, “A girl, she’s going to want me to have tea with her and her panda. Like, what am I going to do with that?”

And just like her older brother, Maggie is often spotted on her mom’s Instagram as well. “My daughter and husband spent the day traveling around with @minihorseheroes – a foundation in memory of Police Officer Ken Tietjen – bringing smiles to NY police officers and firemen. Hamlet and Honor on board!”, Tracey captioned the photos of her little one with a horse in Sept. 2016. Another cute photo his wife shared was of Maggie and her pops later that month. “These two spread a lot of nice on a day when it was really needed,” she captioned the photo of her daughter with Jon.

What Jon Has Said About Parenthood

Jon has done a few interviews here and there about being a father and raising two kids. In 2015, he appeared on CBS Sunday Morning and revealed that raising his kids was similar to managing the late singer Chuck Berry. “I think having kids impacts your life in a day-to-day way that’s different than your political ideology or leaning,” he said at the time. “It’s much more about like running a small business where you’re trying to keep elves alive.” He also called it a “logistical nightmare” before adding that, “It’s more like what is must’ve been like to be Chuck Berry’s manager.”

Most recently, he made a joke about his children’s academic futures in a 2019 interview with US Weekly. “Well, I’m already learning Photoshop so that I can figure out how to get them into a variety of sports and debates and things,” he joked, seemingly in reference to the major college admissions scandal at the time.