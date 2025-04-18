Joe Thompson’s Health: All About the Late Soccer Star’s Battle With Cancer

Image Credit: Getty Images

Joe Thompson, the former Rochdale AFC midfielder, died on April 17, 2025, at the age of 36. His wife, Chantelle Thompson, confirmed the news the following day in a heartfelt tribute shared on Instagram.

“The words I thought I would never have to write… Our brave and courageous Joey passed away in the early hours of Thursday morning,” she wrote. “Joe has made such an impact on so many people, and we are all forever grateful for him blessing us with his presence and for being so strong and staying with us as long as he did against all the odds.”

Rochdale AFC also released a statement expressing their heartbreak, writing that the club was “devastated” to learn of Thompson’s passing.

Amid the news, learn more about the footballer, his battle with cancer, and the family he leaves behind below.

Who Was Joe Thompson?

Thompson was born in Bath, England, and joined Manchester United’s Academy at just nine years old. Over the course of his professional football career, he played for several clubs, including Tranmere Rovers, Carlisle United, Southport, and Bury, ultimately finishing his playing days at Rochdale.

Thompson made over 200 appearances in the English Football League and earned widespread respect for his resilience and determination both on and off the field. He retired from football in 2019 at the age of 29. Following his retirement, Thompson became a motivational speaker, life coach, and media pundit, and also served as an ambassador for Manchester United, according to Rochdale AFC.

What Type of Cancer Did Joe Thompson Have?

Thompson was diagnosed with nodular sclerosis Hodgkin lymphoma, a rare form of blood cancer that affects the lymphatic system. He was first diagnosed in 2013 at the age of 23. After completing chemotherapy and going into remission, he made a remarkable return to professional football.

Around three years later, Thompson faced a second diagnosis but once again underwent treatment and returned to the pitch. He ultimately retired in 2019, later sharing that he had “pushed his body to the limit.”

In April 2024, Thompson received a third diagnosis—this time, stage four lymphoma—which he continued to battle until his death in April 2025.

Who Was Joe Thompson’s Wife?

The athlete was married to Chantelle, whom he wed in 2016. According to her social media, she is an entrepreneur and has also founded a holistic school in the UK.

Did Joe Thompson Have Children?

Yes, Thompson had two daughters with his wife: Thailula Lily and Athena Rae.