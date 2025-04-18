Joe Thompson: 5 Things on the Late British Soccer Star

Image Credit: Getty Images

The sports world is mourning the loss of one of its own, Joe Thompson. The former athlete passed away on Thursday, April 17, 2025. His wife, Chantelle Thompson, honored him in a heartfelt Instagram post, “Joe has made such an impact on so many people and we are all forever grateful for him blessing us with his presence and for being so strong and staying with us as long as he did against all the odds…He was the most Incredible husband, son, brother,friend & father to our beautiful daughters who will now carry his light and legacy on and I will continue to keep filling them up with Joes love every single day.”

She continued, “It’s been a long battle, and one that he fought with all his might and he did things HIS way!! He choose his path and walked every step with courage and pride growing closer and closer to god each day whilst still being there for so many others. He held on to his plans for the future to continue that legacy but It’s now time for him to rest up and watch over us from heaven.”

As Joe now rests eternally, here’s more on who he was:

Joe Thompson Was from the United Kingdom

Joe was born on March 5, 1989, in Bath, United Kingdom.

Joe Thompson Was a Soccer Player

Known for his talent on the field, Joe played as a midfielder for Rochdale A.F.C. and also had stints with Bury F.C., Carlisle United F.C., and Tranmere Rovers F.C.

Joe Thompson Found Love With Chantelle Thompson

The late athlete married Chantelle in 2016.

Joe Thompson Was a Father

In addition to his career as a professional soccer player, Joe was also a devoted father to three children.

Joe Thompson Battled Cancer Three Times

He was first diagnosed in 2013 at the age of 23 with nodular sclerosis Hodgkin lymphoma. After undergoing treatment and recovering, he was diagnosed again three years later, which ultimately led to his retirement from soccer in 2019.

His third and final battle came in April 2024, when he was diagnosed with stage four lymphoma. He fought the disease until his passing in April 2025.