Joe Thompson’s Cause of Death: How the Soccer Star Tragically Died

Joe Thompson, the British soccer player who played midfield for Rochdale AFC, died on April 17, 2025, his wife revealed the next day. He was 36 years old. As fans grapple with the profound loss, many are wondering what happened to Joe and how he could have died at such a young age.

Joe’s wife, Chantelle Thompson, shared a tribute on Instagram to her late husband, which read, “Rest in Eternal Peace.”

“The words I thought I would never have to write. … Our brave and courageous Joey passed away in the early hours of Thursday morning,” she wrote. “Joe has made such an impact on so many people, and we are all forever grateful for him blessing us with his presence and for being so strong and staying with us as long as he did against all the odds.”

Below, keep reading to learn more about Joe’s life, career and death.

Who Is Joe Thompson?

Joe, a native of Bath, England, was a soccer player who was a midfielder for multiple teams aside from Rochdale: Tranmere Rovers, Carlisle United, Southport and Bury.

Joe Thompson’s Cause of Death

Joe died after battling stage IV lymphoma, per Us Weekly, a diagnosis that was revealed last year. Chantelle also acknowledge in her Instagram tribute to him.

“He was the most incredible husband, son, brother, friend and father to our beautiful daughters who will now carry his light and legacy on, and I will continue to keep filling them up with Joe’s love every single day,” Chantelle wrote in her Instagram post.

On his cancer battle, Chantelle noted that it was a “long” journey, and “one that he fought with all his might and he did things HIS way,” she wrote.

“He chose his path and walked every step with courage and pride, growing closer and closer to God each day whilst still being there for so many others,” Chantelle continued. “He held on to his plans for the future to continue that legacy, but it’s now time for him to rest up and watch over us from heaven.”

Who Is Joe Thompson’s Wife?

Joe married his wife, Chantelle, in 2016, and they were together through the end of his life.

Did Joe Thompson Have Kids?

Yes, Joe was a father to two daughters, whom he shared with Chantelle.