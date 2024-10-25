“The Joe Rogan Experience” Podcast Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

Image Credit: Zuffa LLC

Joe Rogan is set to interview Donald Trump for his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, in his Austin, Texas-based studio this Friday, according to multiple media reports.

Rogan, the former host of NBC’s mid-2000s reality game show Fear Factor, has approximately 17.5 million YouTube subscribers and 19.3 million Instagram followers. Together with his Spotify listeners, he reaches an impressive audience of around 52.5 million.

Here’s what you need to know about the podcast’s schedule and Trump’s upcoming episode.

When Do JRE Podcast Episodes Come Out?

While the release date for Trump’s episode has not been announced, the show typically does minimal editing and publishes episodes quickly, often the same day as recording, according to Lulu Cheng Meservey, Vice President of Communications at Substack.

According to JRELibrary.com, the podcast is prerecorded several days in advance, with episodes typically released daily at 1 PM EST from Tuesday to Friday, and sometimes on Saturday. The last two episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience featured English physicist Brian Cox on Oct. 24 and country singer Luke Bryan on Oct. 23.

Where Can I Watch or Listen to The Joe Rogan Experience?

Those interested in listening to or watching Trump on Rogan’s podcast can find the episode on most podcast platforms, including Spotify, YouTube, and Apple Podcasts.

Why Is Trump Going on Rogan’s Podcast?

Sitting down with the stand-up comedian and UFC announcer is a clear strategy for the former President to connect with younger male audiences. The Republican nominee has also appeared on comedian Theo Von‘s popular show “This Past Weekend” and the podcast “Full Send,” hosted by the pro-Trump NELK Boys (Nick, Elliot, Lucas, and Kyle). But Trump isn’t the only one leveraging these platforms; Kamala Harris previously appeared on the popular show Call Her Daddy, hosted by Alex Cooper.

According to Edison Research, podcasts reach 48% of Americans aged 18-34 each week.

Is Rogan a Trump Supporter?

In 2022, Rogan stated on the Lex Fridman Podcast that he was “not a Trump supporter in any way, shape, or form,” describing Trump as a “polarizing figure” and an “existential threat to democracy itself.” At that time, Rogan also revealed that he had declined multiple opportunities to invite Trump onto his show, saying, “I’ve said no every time. I don’t want to help him.”

Will Harris Appear on Rogan’s Podcast?

Reports have circulated that Harris, who is also in the state at the same time as Trump, might appear on the podcast as well. However, according to Reuters, while Harris’s campaign officials met with Rogan’s team, an appearance by the Democratic presidential nominee on The Joe Rogan Experience will not occur due to scheduling conflicts.