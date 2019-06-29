Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas’ Cutest Couples Pics: See Them Holding Hands & More

Ahead of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s second wedding, look back on their love by checking out their cutest photos ever right here!

Joe Jonas, 29, and Sophie Turner, 23, are RELATIONSHIP GOALS! When the two first got together, they were pretty private about their relationship, but as time has gone on, they haven’t been afraid to show off major affection in public. This has resulted in us getting some majorly ADORABLE photos of them over the years, and in honor of their big wedding day, we’re looking back at some of the cutest pics they’ve ever taken. Sophie and Joe were actually married in a quickie Vegas ceremony on May 1, but they’re celebrating with all of their family and friends with a much bigger party in France this weekend.

Sophie was just 20 years old when she and Joe first got together in 2016, but their relationship got serious very fast. Just a year and a half into the romance, the two got engaged in Oct. 2017, and confirmed the news on Instagram. However, they did not rush their wedding plans, and took their time planning their official big day. In the days leading up to the wedding, they spent some time vacationing in France, and there were tons of photos of them looking so in love while strolling the streets, taking boat rides and more.

The lovebirds are so supportive of each other’s careers, as well, and have joined one another on a number of red carpets throughout their relationship. They actually made their red carpet debut at the 2017 Met Gala, which is about as high profile as it gets!

Whether it be holding hands, kissing on the Jumbotron at hockey games (above), or just looking too cute in red carpet pics, Joe and Sophie always look too adorable together. Click through the gallery above to check out their cutest photos of all-time!