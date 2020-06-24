Joe Gorga Shows Off His Chiseled Body & 4 Other Times Sexy Reality TV Men Went Shirtless

Joe Gorga is one of the many men from reality television who have had no problem showing off their amazing bodies whether indoors or out and about.

Hubba hubba indeed. Joe Gorga, 40, gave fans an eyeful when he posed shirtless on his Instagram on Tuesday, June 23. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was in the middle of building a house when someone behind the camera took a smoldering hot pic of him in just a pair of jeans and boots. “Another day at the office,” he wrote as the caption while leaving fans completely speechless in the comments section. His wife Melissa, 40, also has a penchant for showing off her hot body especially whenever she’s at the beach.

Move over Joe, because you definitely have competition in the hot guys working at home department. Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska posted an insanely sexy pic of her hubby Cole DeBoer doing some work around the house in late April. The yummy snap showed Cole wearing a similar outfit to Joe (shirtless, of course) as he drilled something into the wall. “The perfect man,” one fan commented.

One reality television hunk who seems to have a problem keeping his shirt on as of late is Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron. He’s been spotted out doing all kinds of sweaty activities post his time on Hannah Brown‘s season including jogging and hanging out with new Bachelor Matt James. His latest outing found Tyler fishing with his pals in just a pair of tiny board shorts with a big smile on his face.

Speaking of Bachelor Nation we can’t forget about Wells Adams! The 36-year-old, who won the heart of Modern Family star Sarah Hyland, 29, many years ago, has taken a page out of Tyler’s handbook by constantly being seen running around shirtless.

And then there’s the one and only Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman! He decided to light up social media on Father’s Day by dancing around in just a pair of overalls and sneakers with his bright blonde hair cascading down past his shoulders.