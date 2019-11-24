Happy 29th Birthday, Sarah Hyland: See Her 20 Most Adorable Pics With Fiance Wells Adams

It’s Sarah Hyland’s 29th birthday! In honor of the ‘Modern Family’ star’s big day, we’re looking back at some of her cutest moments with her fiance, Wells Adams, over the last two years.

Sarah Hyland celebrates her 29th birthday on Nov. 24, and her fiance, Wells Adams, is bound to shower her with SO much love. Ever since these two got together in Sept. 2017, he’s been the ultimate doting partner, and these photos prove it! From red carpet, to casual outings to run errands, Sarah and Wells always look so adorable together. They’re always showing off PDA while attending industry parties and events, and truly seem so in love. We rounded up all of their cute photos in the gallery above!

Sarah and Wells met the same way any good couple does these days — online! Sarah is an avid fan of the Bachelor franchise, so she got to know Wells while he was on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette in 2016. The next summer, he was the bartender on Bachelor in Paradise, and Sarah made it clear on Twitter that she was crushing on him. He caught wind of the tweets and boldly slid into her DMs….and the rest is history! The pair went on their first date in Sept. 2017, while Wells was visiting Los Angeles, where Sarah lives.

Just days after the date, Sarah underwent a massive operation when she had her second kidney transplant. Wells was super supportive through the ordeal, and their relationship flourished from there. The reality star wound up moving to Los Angeles about a year after he and Sarah started dating, and he popped the question during summer 2019. SO sweet!

Re-live Sarah and Wells’ romance by clicking through the gallery above and checking out some of their cutest photos of all-time. We can’t wait to see how amazing they look at their wedding!