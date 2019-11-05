Wells Adams Gets Very Handsy With Sarah Hyland In Cheeky Photo Booth Pic

Get a room you cuties! Wells Adams couldn’t keep his hands to himself in a photo booth pic with fiancée Sarah Hyland. She shared a pic where he couldn’t resist copping a feel on his lady.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams compliment each other so perfectly with their goofy personalities. The engaged couple recently hit up a friends’ wedding and posed in a photo booth along with some other couples and the men couldn’t keep their hands to themselves. In an Instagram pic she shared on Nov. 4, Wells, 35, is seen behind his 28-year-old fiancee and has reached around and grabbed her right breast. You can see the photo by clicking here.

Sarah not only isn’t bothered, she made a funny expression by bulging her eyes out, raising her eyebrows and sticking out her tongue. She looks adorable in a black off the shoulder gown with her long dark hair styled straight and down her back. Sarah’s actress pal Ashley Newbrough is seen beside her with her boyfriend reaching around and grabbing both of her breasts as she makes a funny face and crosses her eyes.

The group headed to Nashville to attend friend Katie Stevens‘ wedding in mid-October. Sarah captioned her photo booth pic, “We take wedding photo booths very seriously… #mcm to the men who love and treat their ladies like queens 👸🏻 💕.” Photo partner Ashley wrote “I was just looking at these pics!” in the comments along with “❤️❤️❤️” in a separate post. Bride Katie was a fan of the pic too, writing “love this ♥️.”

Soon it will be Sarah who is the bride with her pals doing goofy pics in photo booths. We know the Modern Family actress is a fan of them because she had one at her engagement party to Wells on Oct. 27. The couple looked adorable with Sarah donning a strapless white dress and in one pic, Sarah shared a photo at the bar clinking glasses with Wells. “Over 2 years ago, he asked me out for drinks and tacos. We still do the same thing now… just engaged… so Thank you @casamigos for keepin our dream alive with tequila 💋,” she wrote next to it. The couple got engaged in mid-July when Wells popped the question during sunset on a beach in Fiji.