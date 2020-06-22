Dog The Bounty Hunter, 67, Goes Shirtless Under Overalls & Dances In Hilarious Father’s Day Video 

Duane Chapman, aka ‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ has moves! The reality star showed off his tattoos and bare chest in a throwback video of him dancing on Christmas morning. His daughter, Lyssa posted the clip on Father’s Day, and it’s the best thing you’ll see all day!

Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman may have a future on Dancing With the Stars. The fugitive-chaser, 67, is all smiles while singing and dancing in an old video shared by his daughter, Lyssa Chapman on Father’s Day, June 21. He was captured wearing nothing but a pair of denim overalls and sneakers, with his bright blonde hair down. Dog, who appears to be dancing at home on Christmas morning, is clutching a wooden walking stick in the clip — which he later uses as a microphone and then a guitar.

“Happy Fathers Day DAD. Thanks to GOD for picking me to be your daughter, and THANK YOU, for picking me as your favorite child!” Lyssa joked in the caption of her Instagram post. “Love you!” she wrote, adding the hashtags, “#DaddysGirl” and “#MyDAD.”

Together, Dog and his late wife Beth Chapman raised a blended family with a total of 11 kids. Beth died in June 2019, after a two-year battle with throat and lung cancer. Bonnie Joanne Chapman and Garry Chapman are the couple’s only two biological children. Beth had two other children from a previous relationship, Dominic Davis and Cecily Barmore-Chapman. (Dog later adopted Cecily). Meanwhile, Dog has nine children from four previous marriages: Christopher Michael Hecht, Duane Lee Chapman II, Leland Chapman, Wesley Chapman, J.R. “James” Chapman, Tucker Dee Chapman and Lyssa Rae Chapman.

Dog recently found love again after Beth. The famed bounty hunter is currently engaged to 51-year-old Colorado native, Francie Frane. News of the romance first broke in March, when Lyssa shared her excitement on Twitter.

“Love is in the air,” she tweeted at the time, alongside a news article about the couple. Lyssa wasn’t a fan of Dog’s last girlfriend, his longtime assistant, Moon Angell. But, that’s the not the case with Francie, who Dog’s other daughter, Bonnie Jo previously said Beth would approve of.

The new couple became engaged in May when Dog proposed to Francie at the home they share in Colorado. Dog has been spending time with his fiancee in quarantine, and she recently revealed on Instagram that she’s showing him how to live like a country boy. Francie shared a photo of Dog riding on a tractor, and captioned it, “Let’s see if we can show this bounty hunting tough guy how to run some equipment, like us country folks do!!”