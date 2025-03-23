Joe Gatto’s Kids: Does He and His Wife Bessy Have Children?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Joe Gatto is best known as a former Impractical Jokers member, but the 48-year-old comedian is also a husband and father.

In 2021, when he announced his decision to leave the show, he also revealed that he and his wife, Bessy Gatto, were separating. In an Instagram post on December 31 of that year, he wrote, “Hey, Everyone. Sorry in advance for the long and more-serious-than-usual note below, I just wanted to let you all know that I will no longer be involved with Impractical Jokers.” He continued, “Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids.” This revelation sparked much curiosity about their relationship and his family.

Later in 2023, the couple, who never legally divorced, revealed they had reconciled. “10 years ago when we started out, I could have never imagined the absolute crazy ride with highs and lows our marriage has endured. But there was always love,” Joe captioned a September 2023 Instagram post alongside Bessy.

Learn more about Joe and his personal life below.

Who Is Joe Gatto?

In addition to being a comedian, Joe is also an actor and producer. He was born on June 5, 1976, in Staten Island, New York, where he grew up and met his “lifelong friends” and fellow Impractical Jokers stars Sal Vulcano, James “Murr” Murray, and Brian “Q” Quinn.

During high school, Joe joined the Improvisation Club, which is where he first crossed paths with Sal, Murr, and Q. The group later reunited after college and formed an improv and sketch comedy troupe called The Tenderloins in 1998. They started by creating content on platforms like YouTube and MySpace, and their big break came when they won $100,000 in NBC’s It’s Your Show competition for their sketch Time Thugs. This win led to an offer for their own show with truTV, and in 2011, Impractical Jokers was born. The show quickly gained popularity, and over the years, Joe and his fellow Tenderloins members built a loyal fanbase with their hilarious antics and improvisational comedy, until Joe’s exit in 2021.

Who Is Joe Gatto’s Wife?

Joe married his wife, Bessy, in September 2013. The couple tied the knot just three years after Bessy moved from California to New York City.

The 42-year-old is known for her love of animals, particularly dogs. According to PEOPLE, Bessy is the co-founder of a nonprofit organization called Gatto Pups and Friends, which she runs alongside Joe, who is also a passionate animal lover. Additionally, she serves as a board member for NYC Second Chance Rescue, a shelter dedicated to helping critically injured cats and dogs.

“Bessy and Joe Gatto’s love for animals, especially senior dogs, has provided a home for those overlooked and unwanted,” the Gatto Pups and Friends’ website reads. “Supporters of many rescues and animal sanctuaries, they have dedicated their time and efforts into advocating for those who can’t speak up for themselves.”

Does Joe Gatto Have Kids?

Joe and his wife, Bessy, have two children. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Milana, on May 7, 2015. Two years later, Bessy gave birth to their son, Remo, on July 31, 2017.