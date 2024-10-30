What Did Joe Biden Say? Breaking Down His Full ‘Garbage’ Comment

Image Credit: Getty Images

President Joe Biden recently made a comment that sparked controversy. While responding to comedian Tony Hinchcliffe‘s statement about Puerto Rico at Donald Trump‘s Madison Square Garden rally, Biden, 81, retorted by using the word “garbage,” but it confused viewers. So, who was Biden calling “garbage?”

Who Did Joe Biden Call ‘Garbage’?

During a call organized by the group Voto Latino on Tuesday October 29, Biden referred to Hinchcliffe’s comment about Puerto Rico, which he called a “floating island of garbage.”

“Just the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico a floating island of garbage,” Biden said,” per the Associated Press. “Well, let me tell you something, I don’t — I don’t know the Puerto Rican that I know, the Puerto Rico where I’m fr — in my home state of Delaware. They’re good, decent honorable people.”

Sometimes the Democrat elite tell us what they really think of us. Hillary Clinton thinks we are “deplorables”. Joe Biden thinks we are “garbage.” Kamala Harris thinks we are so stupid as to believe her lies. We deserve better. Vote Trump pic.twitter.com/cwEBnGSbLj — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) October 30, 2024

Did Biden Call Trump Supporters ‘Garbage’?

Elsewhere in the call, Biden added, “The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it’s un-American. It’s totally contrary to everything we’ve done, everything we’ve been.”

Based on his comment, Biden appeared to call Trump’s supporters “garbage.” However, the president clarified what he meant in a follow-up statement.

“Earlier today, I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump’s supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage — which is the only word I can think of to describe it,” Biden tweeted. “His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That’s all I meant to say. The comments at that rally don’t reflect who we are as a nation.”

Earlier today I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump's supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage—which is the only word I can think of to describe it. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That's all I meant to say. The… — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 30, 2024

What Did Kamala Harris Say About Biden’s ‘Garbage’ Comment?

While speaking with reporters at Joint Base Andrews, Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris noted, “First of all, [Biden] clarified his comments, but let me be clear: I strongly disagree with any criticism of people based on who they vote for.”

Harris also emphasized one of her campaign’s messages, which is that she will be a president for all Americans, despite their political party affiliation.

“I’ve been very clear with the American public, I respect the challenges that people face,” she said. “I am serious, what I mean when elected president, I will represent all Americans, including folks who don’t vote for me and address their needs and their desires.”

What Did Trump Say About Puerto Rico?

Trump did not label Puerto Rico as an “island of garbage” during his rally at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. However, Hinchcliffe did, and made another derogatory comment about Latinos, claiming that they “love making babies.”

When questioned about his guest speaker’s racist commentary, Trump responded, “I don’t know him. Someone put him up there. I don’t know who he is,” according to ABC News.