Does Puerto Rico Vote for President? Their Role in the 2024 Election

Puerto Rico has played a vital role in American politics. The U.S. territory has been a key topic throughout the past several presidential elections. And after Republican candidate Donald Trump held a rally at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, several public figures of Puerto Rican descent spoke out against him and his supporters. But can residents of Puerto Rico vote for president? Learn more about their voting rights amid the 2024 election, below.

What Day Is the 2024 Election?

The 2024 presidential election will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

Can Puerto Ricans Vote for President?

Puerto Rico is a territory of the United States. Therefore, it is not an official state, so residents cannot vote in U.S. presidential elections. However, Puerto Ricans can vote for president if they are registered in any of the U.S. states.

Additionally, residents of Puerto Rico can vote in primary elections and have a say in selecting delegates to represent them at the Democratic and Republican nomination conventions.

What Famous Puerto Ricans Endorsed Kamala Harris?

Multiple celebrities of Puerto Rican descent have voiced their support for Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. Many vocalized their endorsements after comedian Tony Hinchcliffe made several derogatory comments about Latino and Black people at Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City on October 27. One remark that resonated strongly with voters was his reference to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage.”

Among the most notable Puerto Rican celebrities who support Harris include Luis Fonsi, who’s widely known for the hit single “Despacito.” The singer took to his Instagram Stories to comment on Hinchcliffe’s comments.

I have long been committed to Puerto Rico and the Puerto Rican people. Together, let’s build a better future for both. pic.twitter.com/qtxM56fGs6 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 27, 2024

“I understand comedy, I’m a big fan of it,” Fonsi wrote. “I love roasts, trust me I get it but … this is far from comedy. Now now, not against my island, my people. Hell nah! It’s ok to have different views, and I respect those who think different than me … but going down this RACIST path ain’t it. I’m so proud to be puertorriqueño, to be Latino! We are not OK with this constant hate. It’s been abundantly clear that these people have no respect for us and yet they want our vote. Oh yeah, I purposely wrote this in English cause yes we’re American too.”

Jennifer Lopez also expressed her support for Harris by sharing Instagram Stories highlighting the VP’s plans to build an “opportunity economy” for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Ricky Martin followed suit by sharing similar videos and clips to his Instagram Stories.