Jocelyn Wildenstein’s Cause of Death: How ‘Catwoman’ Died

Jocelyn Wildenstein, a.k.a “Catwoman,” was celebrating New Year’s Eve with her longtime boyfriend, Lloyd Klein, and she died during the final hours of 2024. According to multiple outlets, the Swiss celeb was 84 years old, and her cause of death was revealed shortly thereafter. Known for her extensive plastic surgeries, Wildenstein made tabloid headlines for years until she branched out to other ventures.

While speaking with PEOPLE after Wildenstein’s death, Klein described their last night together as a “nice happy hour.” He further noted that they were “getting ready for the new year, and we took a little nap just to look good before getting dressed.” Upon waking up, Klein discovered that Wildenstein was unresponsive.

Who Was Jocelyn Wildenstein?

Wildenstein was publicly known for what the tabloids deemed a Catwoman-like appearance due to her plastic surgery. Though she once denied having countless operations, people assumed that she was addicted to cosmetic surgery.

How Did Jocelyn Wildenstein Die?

Wildenstein died from a pulmonary embolism, according to The Times. Klein claimed she died because of her phlebitis. Klein also reflected on her death during his interview with PEOPLE, which was published on January 2, 2025.

“Because of her phlebitis, the legs were very, very swollen, and the blood was blocked, and there was no oxygen in the brain,” he explained. “And we were having a nap, and when I wake up, I said, ‘Jocelyn, we have to wake up, we have to get dressed,’ and she was cold and she was dead. It’s very sad. It’s extremely sad. It’s extremely sad to lay down with your other half that I know for 21 years and waiting to celebrate New Year’s Eve and to find her cold.”

In the days leading up to Wildenstein’s death, she and Klein had been staying at the Ritz and “were having parties,” he said, before insisting, “She was in great shape. She was in impeccable health.”

What Is a Pulmonary Embolism?

A pulmonary embolism is a blood clot that blocks the flow of blood to an artery in a person’s lung, according to MayoClinic. It’s rare for a clot to form in a vein in another section of the body. This condition is usually associated with leg pain or swelling in the lower back portion of a leg.

What Is Phlebitis?

Phlebitis is the inflammation of a vain, typically found in the legs, according to Healthline. The condition may be from a blood clot that blocks a vain. Inflammation caused by a blood clot is also known as thrombophlebitis.

Was Jocelyn Wildenstein Married?

Wildenstein divorced her former husband, Alec Wildenstein, in 1999. They had been married since 1978. By 2003, she moved on with her partner, Klein.

Did Jocelyn Wildenstein Have Kids?

Wildenstein is survived by her two children, Diane and Alec Jr. Wildenstein, whom she shared with her ex-husband.