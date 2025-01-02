Jocelyn Wildenstein’s Ex-Husband: All About Alec Wildenstein

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

As 2025 began, many celebrated the arrival of a new year, while others reflected on the loss of figures who passed away in 2024, including Jocelyn Wildenstein. The iconic socialite passed away on December 31, 2024, at the age of 84. Known for her numerous plastic surgeries, which resulted in her distinctive cat-like appearance, Jocelyn was famously nicknamed “Catwoman.” Her partner of 21 years, Lloyd Klein, spoke about her passing in a heartfelt statement to People: “It’s very sad. … It’s extremely sad to lay down with your other half that I have known for 21 years and waiting to celebrate New Year’s Eve and to find her cold.” His words highlighted the unexpected and deeply emotional nature of her death.

Jocelyn leaves behind her devoted 57-year-old partner, but her personal life was also marked by her marriage to Alec Wildenstein, a French billionaire. Their union, as well as its highly publicized breakdown, remains a defining part of her legacy. Below is a closer look at Alec’s life and their tumultuous relationship.

Alec Wildenstein was Born in France

Alec Nathan Wildenstein was born on August 5, 1940, in Marseille, France.

Alec Wildenstein is a Father

Alec and Jocelyn shared two children, Diane Wildenstein and Alec Wildenstein Jr. The couple married in 1978 but went through a bitter and widely publicized divorce in 1999.

Alec Wildenstein was a French Art Dealer

Alec came from a family deeply rooted in the art world. His family amassed their fortune through the sale of high-value art pieces, as noted by Chemical City Paper.

Alec Wildenstein Cause of Death

In February 2008, Alec passed away at the age of 67 after battling a long illness, as reported by Blood Horse.

Alec Wildenstein Had Previously Spoke on Jocelyn’s Plastic Surgery Procedures

In a 1998 interview with Vanity Fair, Alec expressed frustration over Jocelyn’s plastic surgeries: “I would always find out last. She was thinking that she could fix her face like a piece of furniture. Skin does not work that way. But she wouldn’t listen.”Jocelyn later claimed Alec’s preferences influenced her decisions, saying he “hates to be with old people.”