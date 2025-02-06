Jimmy Butler’s Net Worth: How Much Money He Makes

Image Credit: Getty Images

Jimmy Butler has been in the NBA since being drafted in 2011. Over the years, he has built a strong reputation in the league, and recently, he made headlines after being part of a major trade that sent him from the Miami Heat to the Golden State Warriors. The news, which broke on February 5, 2025—around the time the South Florida team was competing against the Philadelphia 76ers and securing a win—came shortly after the Heat released a statement addressing Butler’s behavior.

On January 27, 2025, the team shared a statement on social media that read, “The Miami HEAT are suspending Jimmy Butler without pay effective immediately for an indefinite period to last no fewer than five games.” The statement continued, “The suspension is due to a continued pattern of disregard of team rules, engaging in conduct detrimental to the team and intentionally withholding services. This includes walking out of practice earlier today.”

Following the trade, Butler spoke about his situation in a post-game conference, saying, “I want to get my joy back. I’m happy here, off the court, but I want to be back to somewhere dominant. I want to hoop and I want to help this team win. Right now, I’m not doing that,” according to CBS News.

After nearly six years with the Heat, Butler is now set to begin a new chapter in his career. Learn how much his time in the NBA has contributed to his net worth below.

Jimmy Butler’s Net Worth

As of October 21, 2024, Jimmy Butler has a net worth of $58.8 million, according to Forbes.

What Teams Has Jimmy Butler Played For?

Before joining the Miami Heat in 2019 and now heading to the West Coast, Butler played for multiple teams. He spent time with the Chicago Bulls from 2011 to 2017, the Minnesota Timberwolves from 2017 to 2018, and the Philadelphia 76ers from 2018 to 2019, according to ESPN.

Jimmy Butler’s Contract

New Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler has agreed to a new two-year, $121 million extension with the franchise through 2026-27, sources tell me and @WindhorstESPN. Butler is declining his 2025-26 player option for this new $121M deal. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2025

On X, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the six-time NBA All-Star signed a two-year, $121 million extension with the Warriors for the 2026-2027 seasons. Additionally, he chose to decline his player option for the 2025-2026 season, securing a new deal with Golden State.