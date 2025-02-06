Jimmy Butler: 5 Things About the NBA Player

Jimmy Butler is switching teams. The NBA star is leaving the Miami Heat after nearly a six-year run following a trade. The news comes after the South Florida team released a statement on January 27, 2025, regarding his behavior. The statement, shared on social media read, “The Miami HEAT are suspending Jimmy Butler without pay effective immediately for an indefinite period to last no fewer than five games.” It continued, “The suspension is due to a continued pattern of disregard of team rules, engaging in conduct detrimental to the team and intentionally withholding services. This includes walking out of practice earlier today.”

Learn more about the former Heat player, who is headed to the West Coast to play for the Golden State Warriors, as Hollywood Life has gathered five facts about him below.

Jimmy Butler Played for the Miami Heat

Jimmy signed with the Miami Heat in July 2019. He had a great showing in his career since becoming part of the team and even reached a major milestone. Following a turbulent season due to the coronavirus pandemic, Jimmy and the Miami Heat reached the NBA Finals in October. His best game came in the third face-off against the Los Angeles Lakers, where he scored 40 total points, 11 rebounds, and 13 assists for the team. The Miami Heat would fall to the Lakers with a final 4-2 game total.

He Has Played for Other NBA Teams

Naturally, at 31 years old Jimmy has played for more than just the Miami Heat. Prior to joining the team, Jimmy played for the Philadelphia 76ers for the 2018-2019 season. Before then, he spent the 2017-2018 season with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Jimmy’s longest stay to date has been with the Chicago Bulls, who signed him in 2011 before he moved on in 2017.

Jimmy is an Olympic Gold Medalist

You read that correctly. Along with his honors as a basketball player in the NBA, Jimmy and his teammates gained international acclaim after winning the gold medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

He has Quite the Social Media Following

Jimmy has both an Instagram and a Twitter account. On Instagram, the basketball player has gained over 10 million followers, while on Twitter, he has more than 999,000 followers.

Jimmy Butler is a Dad

Outside of basketball, the athlete is also a father to two children, Rylee and Brayan. According to People, he shared in Netflix’s documentary Starting 5, “My kids, they really set everything in like proportion, the way that I look at things because when I come home, they don’t care if I had a triple-double or if I fouled out in the first three minutes of the game, I’m just their dad.” He added, “They could care less about anything else. Whenever I’m home, I try to the best of my ability to be their dad first.”