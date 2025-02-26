Jesus Guerrero’s Cause of Death: How the Celebrity Hairstylist Died

Image Credit: Jesus Guerrero/Instagram

Jesus Guerrero continues to be mourned by many following his sudden death at the age of 34. His sister, Gris, who created a GoFundMe page in his honor, shared,”It is with a heavy heart that we let the world know that Jesus Guerrero has gone to heaven. He is a son, a brother, an uncle, an artist, a friend, and so much more. Born and raised in Houston, TX to immigrant parents, Jesus learned how to work hard and dreamt of taking his skills to the top. Unfortunately, his passing came very suddenly and unexpectedly.”

Kylie Cosmetics founder Kylie Jenner paid tribute to him on social media, writing, Jesus was more than my friend – he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support. I don’t know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side. He had a way of making even the heaviest days feel lighter.”

As Jesus now rests eternally, learn more about his cause of death below.

Who Was Jesus Guerrero?

Jesus was a celebrity hairstylist.

What Celebrities Did Jesus Guerrero Work With?

The late hairstylist worked with Kylie, Jennifer Lopez, Rosalía, and others who have honored him in heartfelt social media tributes.

Jesus Guerrero’s Cause of Death

An official cause of death has not been revealed at the time of publication. However, in a February 25, 2025, interview with Us Weekly, Guerrero’s sister, Gris Guerrero, provided an update on his passing. “We have been able to track every one of his steps, but we don’t know what got him sick or what was [the] sickness,” she told the outlet. “It all happened suddenly and no one knows why. … [There are] unanswered questions and it may take some time to properly have something for him. We are getting some help, but it is a waiting game for everyone to do what they can to get answers.”

Did Jesus Guerrero Have Pneumonia?

While rumors circulated online that Guerrero had pneumonia before his passing, his family has not confirmed this.