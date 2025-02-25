Jesus Guerrero: About Kylie Jenner’s Hair Stylist Who Died at 34

Image Credit: Jesus Guerrero/Instagram

Jesus Guerrero was best known as a celebrity hairstylist, particularly for his work with Kylie Jenner. He recently made headlines following his sudden passing.

His family, especially his younger sister Gris, shared the heartbreaking news on GoFundMe, “It is with a heavy heart that we let the world know that Jesus Guerrero has gone to heaven. He is a son, a brother, an uncle, an artist, a friend, and so much more. Born and raised in Houston, TX to immigrant parents, Jesus learned how to work hard and dreamt of taking his skills to the top. Unfortunately, his passing came very suddenly and unexpectedly.”

As his family mourns his loss, so do his friends and loved ones.

Kylie Jenner has stepped in to help the family of her hairstylist who died unexpectedly over the weekend — paying funeral costs and other expenses. Read more: https://t.co/YasPPLAV2C pic.twitter.com/cZEKh22jRZ — TMZ (@TMZ) February 25, 2025

Jesus Guerrero Styled Hair for Several Celebrities

Jesus worked with A-list celebrities, including Kylie, Kali Uchis, Jennifer Lopez, Rosalía, and more. He frequently showcased his work on Instagram.

Jesus Guerrero’s Had A Close Bond with Kylie Jenner

Beyond being Kylie’s hairstylist, Jesus was also a close friend of the Kylie Cosmetics founder. Following his passing, Kylie honored him with a heartfelt Instagram tribute, writing, “Jesus was more than my friend – he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support. I don’t know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side. He had a way of making even the heaviest days feel lighter.”

She continued, “Thank you, Jesus, for always being there for me, for lifting me up, for being my friend. The pain of losing you is just unbearable and I don’t know how to move forward without you but I know great grief is born only of great love. And I loved you so much. You were the best person, with a talent that was unmatched. A true artist. You inspired so many, and you always will.”

According to TMZ, Kylie will cover the funeral costs.

Jesus Guerrero’s Cause of Death

Jesus passed away at the age of 34. However, his cause of death has not been confirmed.