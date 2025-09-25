Jessica Sanchez’s Husband: About Rickie Gallardo & His Marriage to 2025 ‘AGT’ Winner

Image Credit: Trae Patton/NBC

When Jessica Sanchez made headlines as the Season 20 America’s Got Talent winner while nine months pregnant, fans were also curious about the man behind the artist. Enter Rickie Gallardo—a lighting technician who’s kept a relatively private profile but has stood by Jessica’s side since their marriage in 2021.

From how they met to his quiet support during her comeback, here’s what to know about Gallardo and his marriage to the newly minted AGT champion.

Who Is Jessica Sanchez?

Sanchez is a Filipino-Mexican American singer, performer, and recording artist. Over the years, she’s become recognized for her ability to tackle challenging ballads and bring a soulful edge to pop, R&B, and contemporary music. After her breakthrough as a teenager, she released her debut album Me, You & the Musicin 2013, which featured collaborations with top artists like Ne-Yo.

She’s since performed around the world, including high-profile events such as the 2013 National Memorial Day Concert in Washington, D.C., and the 2012 Democratic National Convention, where she sang the national anthem.

Was Jessica Sanchez on American Idol & AGT?

Yes. Sanchez rose to prominence as a contestant on American Idol Season 11, where she finished in second place. Long before that, she had appeared on America’s Got Talent as a 10-year-old child during the show’s early days.

Nearly two decades later, she returned for a full-circle moment on AGT Season 20 in 2025. Her comeback was unforgettable — during her audition, she earned the Golden Buzzer from Judge Sofía Vergara, which sent her straight into the live shows.

Who Is Jessica Sanchez’s Husband?

Sanchez is married to Gallardo, who has largely stayed out of the public spotlight. The couple began dating in 2017 and tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2021.

According to Sanchez, they first met when Gallardo was working on lighting for a church that happened to be used as a concert venue for one of her shows.

“This show producer, he rented out a church as a venue. I wasn’t doing a church event, we just used the church as a venue for one of my concerts,” she said in an interview with FYE Channel in 2023. “Rickie used to do lights at the church, so when I was singing on stage during my concert, during my show and everything, I guess one of his friends told him, like, ‘Bro, you gotta come back to the church, do some lights, because this girl can sing,’ this and that. So he drove over and he sent me a video on Instagram of him and me in the background on stage, saying, ‘I’m gonna marry you one day,’ and all this stuff.”

Does Jessica Sanchez Have Kids?

As of now, Sanchez does not yet have children. However, she is expecting her first child, a daughter, and the pregnancy was publicly revealed during her AGT run.

“Today, I officially step into my 9th month of pregnancy,” Sanchez wrote in an Instagram post weeks before the season 20 finale. “My heart is overflowing with gratitude for all the love and kind words that have been pouring in. I never imagined I’d be spending these final weeks of pregnancy away from home, in the middle of such an exciting competition. I truly believe God’s plan is greater than my own. This journey has been so unexpected, yet so beautiful, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Where Is Jessica Sanchez From?

Sanchez was born and raised in Chula Vista, California, growing up in the city’s Eastlake neighborhood. Her mother is of Filipino descent, while her father is Mexican-American. According to NBC San Diego, she said of her hometown, “My heart is always in San Diego … I can’t wait to make you guys proud.”