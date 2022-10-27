Jeremy Pena’s Famous Father: Everything To Know About Houston Astros Player’s Dad & Their Baseball Legacy

Jeremy Pena became the breakout star for the Houston Astros as they head to the 2022 World Series

The rookie short stop made his MLB debut in 2022, 26 years after his father Geronimo retired from his own stellar career with the baseball big leagues

Geronimo, who played with the St. Louis Cardinals and Cleveland Indians, witnessed his son’s first major league home run in person while being interviewed in the stands alongside his wife, Cecilia

With an outstanding post season, Houston Astros short stop Jeremy Pena is the athlete to watch during his team’s battle with the Philidelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series. The 25-year-old star also has a baseball legacy to add to his lore, as his father Geronimo Pena was a star baseball player as well! Keep reading to find out more about Geronimo, below.

Where Is Geronimo From

Geronimo Pena Martínez was born in the Dominican Republic in a town called Los Alcarrizos on March 29, 1967. After returning to his homeland following his baseball career, Geronimo and his wife Cecilia welcomed Jeremy just eight miles southeast of his dad’s birthplace on September 22, 1997, according to The Runner Sports.

What Is His Baseball Legacy

Geronimo was a baseball star in his own right! He made his major league debut on September 5, 1990 for the St. Louis Cardinals, playing for them until 1995. His retirement came right after a brief five-game stint with the Cleveland Indians in 1996. During his 378 games over seven major league seasons, Gerónimo batted .262 with 162 runs scored, 30 home runs, 124 RBI, 54 stolen bases and 112 walks, per Baseball Almanac.

Geronimo Was Interviewed Live As Jeremy Hit His 1st MLB Home Run

Baseball is the best. Jeremy Peña hits his first career home run during a live interview with his parents during the at-bat. pic.twitter.com/GWE6IfiIRT — Houston Astros (@astros) April 9, 2022

Geronimo and Cecilia were being interviewed while sitting in the stands during the second game of Jeremy’s professional baseball career in April 2022 when the slugger hit his first home run, according to Chron. The parents were asked a question as Jeremy suddenly blasted the ball during the Astros win against the Los Angeles Angels. As soon as the cheering died down and Geronimo realized what had happened, he said, “Happy, happy, happy,” per the news source.

After the game, Jeremy told reporters, “You don’t plan that. When they told me they got that on camera, it was pretty awesome.”

His Wife Gets A Special Shout Out

While Jeremy clearly has a special bond with his father, the young star athlete also has a close relationship with his mom, Cecilia… and he has a unique way of showing his appreciation for it! Whenever he scores a run and crosses the plate, he makes a heart symbol with his two hands. Jeremy revealed he does it for his mom. Watch above!

Geronimo Has Another Relative In Baseball

The sport must run in the family! Not only does Geronimo have a son breaking records in the big leagues, but a nephew made an MLB roster as well. Ramses Peña signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2009.