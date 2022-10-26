Kate Upton ‘So Proud’ Of Justin Verlander For Making It To World Series, Plans To Be At ‘Every’ Game (Exclusive)

Kate Upton is one proud wife! The stunning supermodel ran onto the field at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 23 to celebrate her husband Justin Verlander after his team’s big win against the New York Yankees and sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’ll be keeping that same energy when her husband pitches in the World Series start this Friday, Oct. 28. Justin, 39, and his team The Houston Astros will take on the Philadelphia Phillies for as many as 7 games, and Kate, 30, is planning to be there for every one. “This is a huge moment for Justin so barring any family issues Kate will be there at every game,” the source shared. “She’s not just a supportive wife, she’s also become a massive baseball fan, she’s passionate about the game and knows her stuff so going to these World Series games and being there for Justin is a privilege, she loves it.”

Kate and Justin have been married for five years, but they’ve been together for a decade and it was actually baseball that brought them together. They met in 2012, while working on a commercial for the Major League Baseball 2K12 video game and a year later they went public with their romance. By 2016 Justin popped the question and they got busy planning their dream wedding in Italy. They married on Nov. 4, 2017 in Tuscany but their big day was almost derailed by the 2017 World Series. Justin and the Houston Astros won the championship, but the final game in the series was on Nov. 2nd — causing them to miss part of their wedding weekend.

“We had an event that night and everyone’s texting us, like, ‘Your wedding’s so pretty. Wish you were here,” Kate revealed two weeks after they tied the knot when she and Justin did a joint interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “It was a very special moment. It was pretty storybook,” Justin told PEOPLE in March 2018. “The moment the gates opened and I saw her walking down the aisle, I lost it. She looked so beautiful, and I had been looking forward to that day for a long time. All the emotions came to me, and it was everything I had imagined it would be and more.”

The surprising circumstances that led to Kate and Justin having to miss part of their dream wedding weekend may have caused some wives to complain — but not Kate. Our source revealed that she’s just as “invested” in the game as Justin is. “Kate is Justin’s biggest fan and she takes his career and supporting him very seriously. When his team won the world series back in 2017 the final game actually took them away from part of their wedding plans in Italy and she didn’t have a single complaint. She’s very invested, she takes it seriously because she knows what the game means to him. When she fell in love with him, she fell in love with baseball because it’s such a part of who Justin is.”

Kate and Justin welcomed their daughter Genevieve in 2018, and according to our source the Sports Illustrated model loves to dress their daughter up in “custom gear” with Justin’s name and number on it. The MLB player gushed about his daughter and Kate’s skills as a mother in a 2019 interview with Us Weekly telling the outlet, “She’s been the most amazing woman and mom. I knew that she would set a great example for our daughter, no matter what. It’s the person that she is, it’s the person who I married. I’ve always appreciated her for her strength.”

In June Kate took to her Instagram to praise her husband and wish him a Happy Father’s Day. “Happy Father’s Day to the best dad. Vivi and I are forever your #1 fans,” she wrote under a photo of the tot running into her dad’s arms after a game.