Jeremy Clarkson’s Prostate Cancer Battle: Health Updates

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Fans of Jeremy Clarkson were heartbroken to learn that the TV presenter is battling prostate cancer. During a season 5 episode of Prime Video’s Clarkson’s Farm, he revealed the grim news while speaking with Charlie Ireland and Kaleb Cooper.

“I’ve got cancer,” Jeremy simply stated, to which Kaleb replied, “No, you haven’t. Where?” In true Jeremy style, he quipped, “Where it is is of no concern of anybody. I’ve known since May [2026].”

While acknowledging that he had “disappeared off the other week,” to visit a doctor and get a biopsy, the Top Gear alum was officially diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of the cancer, but he pointed out that it was “really early.”

“I was praying we could get the harvest done, and then I could go and get some treatment, but it’s going to be slap bang in the middle,” Jeremy said. “I’m not daft, it’s going to be in about two weeks, maybe three. I’ll have to go and have an operation, and then, the operation is in and out in no time, but your body’s out of action for a little while.”

To keep the tone lighthearted, Jeremy noted that he “started season 5 with me in a hospital bed, and we are at the end of season 5 and I’m back in a hospital bed.” He then noted that “some of the treatment” had “gone awry.”

“What I wanted to say was if this is all successful, I’ll see you for season 6, and if it isn’t, I won’t,” he said, before concluding, “Take care, everyone.”

The ominous conclusion of season 5 left fans concerned about Jeremy’s health. Get updates on his cancer battle below.

How Old Is Jeremy Clarkson? His Age Now

Jeremy is 66 years old. He was born on April 11, 1960.

What Form of Cancer Does Jeremy Clarkson Have?

As previously noted, Jeremy is battling prostate cancer. Fortunately, he caught it “really early,” but the television personality pointed out that some of his treatment had “gone awry.”

What Happened to Jeremy Clarkson?

As Jeremy said at the end of season 5 of Clarkson’s Farm, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in May 2026, and he’d received treatment to combat the disease.

Just as the episodes were about to drop, the former Grand Tour star shared an Instagram video, describing the season finale as a “difficult watch.”

It’s unclear how Jeremy’s cancer treatment will be managed going forward.

Prostate Cancer Survival Rate Explained

The overall survival rate for prostate cancer is reportedly positive. According to multiple cancer research platforms, there is a 98 percent 5-year relative survival rate in men who catch the disease early.

Does Jeremy Clarkson Have Kids?

Yes. Jeremy is a father of three children, Emily, Finlo and Katya, whom he shares with ex-wife Frances Cain.