Jennifer Lawrence’s Husband’s Net Worth: How Much Money Cooke Maroney Makes

Jennifer Lawrence and her husband, Cooke Maroney, are expecting! The 34-year-old actress is pregnant with their second child, alongside her 40-year-old director husband. The couple tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their son, Cy, in 2022. That same year, she gave an interview with Vogue where she shared, “The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over. Like, Now is day one of my life. I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing. They’re these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I’m like, Awwww, preciousssss.”

In a 2023 interview with Interview Magazine, she said, “Fortunately, my husband is the greatest father in the entire world.” She added, “So when I’m working, I don’t have any more guilt than the usual every day, all-day parent guilt.” Jennifer and Cooke have kept their relationship private, but their careers keep them in the spotlight. Besides Jennifer’s success in Hollywood, Cooke has made a name for himself in the art industry. To learn more about Cooke’s net worth, keep reading below.

Who is Cooke Maroney?

Cooke Maroney was raised in Vermont. Per People, he majored in art history at New York University (NYU) and now works as an art gallery director in New York City. He also appears to be a private person, as he is not active on any social media platforms.

What is Jennifer Lawrence’s Husband’s Net Worth?

According to multiple sources, Cooke Maroney has a net worth of $25 million.

What is Jennifer Lawrence’s Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jennifer Lawrence has a net worth of $160 million. She has starred in several iconic films such as No Hard Feelings, X-Men: First Class, Silver Linings Playbook, and The Hunger Games. Most of her success in these films has contributed significantly to her impressive net worth.